A lot can happen in 16 years.

That’s an important thing to remember in the wake of Jim Ardis’ announcement Wednesday not to seek another term as Peoria mayor.

A lot of critics — and, as Ardis would be the first to agree, he has many — would thumb their noses at his mayoralty with one word:

Twittergate.

And that wouldn’t be fair or accurate.

I’m no Ardis apologist. And sometimes, Ardis seemed easily bruised by the media, including yours truly. After all, to run a city for years and years, you’ve got to have thick skin. Yet at times he’d grumble about the local media being too negative.

Maybe sometimes he was right. Then again, what mayor of any town has ever had a love affair with local reporters?

As for the Twitter fiasco, Ardis’ indignation cost the city a firestorm of bad publicity, along with $250,000 in litigation. He took a lot of heat, to a large degree deservedly so.

Still, as mayor, you’re in the public eye to the point that everything you do can get scrutinized and mocked. Remember his beard?

If "Joe Peoria" gives facial hair a whirl and it looks shabby, it’s a big deal to no one but his spouse. But Ardis? Even this space — which will never be confused with GQ magazine — took a close look at his beard, remarking, "The overall effect is hard to describe, somewhere between professorial and homeless."

OK, in hindsight, maybe that was a wee bit rude. But Ardis took the gibes mostly in stride. When I asked if he planned to let the beard grow and start a ZZ Top tribute band, he deadpanned, "It won’t go any longer than this. As evidenced by the top of my head, my hair doesn’t grow very fast."

Otherwise, you might be able to name shortcomings of Ardis’ tenure. But you can’t point a guilty finger at him for all of Peoria’s foibles.

Ardis didn’t make developer Gary Matthews fail to deliver as promised. Ardis didn’t command the coronavirus to decimate the municipal budget and force massive cuts. And Ardis didn’t tell Caterpillar Inc. to renege on its vow to stay in Peoria and transform downtown.

Yet as mayor, regardless of who causes what problem, he has had to endure endless phone calls, emails, social-media posts, voice mails and random in-your-face hecklings and outbursts. Sure, that’s part of the job, yet it’s a job few people would want to take on — for even one day, let alone for 16 years, the longest continual mayoral tenure in Peoria history.

Meanwhile, as far as Ardis the mayor, the thing I’ll recall most is his everyman style. When not at City Hall or his day job, you might find him drinking a beer at Schooners or chomping cheese at Castle’s Patio Inn or getting a shoeshine at George’s or gobbling pizza at Agatucci’s or otherwise doing Peoria things.

Remember, he came into office after following two businessman-mayors who didn’t connect much with the City Council and average Peorians. Ardis, who long ago ran the late, great O’Leary’s bar and eatery, better understood and appreciated the workaday ebb and flow of this city.

Plus, there are behind-the-scenes sides of Ardis the public doesn’t see. Like his devotion to former Councilman George Jacob, forever hobbled by a motorcycle wreck a decade ago. Or his support for the work of places like Dream Center Peoria that reach out to people on the fringes. Or his slipping undetected into a Downtown church for the chance to worship alongside people of all sorts.

After Wednesday’s announcement, a lot of critics will rip him six ways from Sunday. That’s because, over 16 years, Ardis did the worst thing possible in terms of any hope for a pristine legacy:

He took the shots, stuck in there and slogged forward.

You don’t keep a spotless reputation by surviving years of grappling and mudslinging. My guess is, he can look around the town and feel all right with that trade-off. Peoria should, too.

