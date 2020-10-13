PEORIA — This is going to hurt, Peoria Rivermen fans.

But do not blame captain Alec Hagaman. Do not blame the many other Rivermen players who are going to sign with other SPHL teams for the 2020-21 season.

The Rivermen were among the five teams in the 10-team SPHL to opt out of the season earlier this month. On Tuesday, Peoria-born captain Hagaman opted back in, signing to play for a huge rival — the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The Flyers will reap more harvest from the dormant Rivermen team as the days and weeks go by. Rivermen players have made decisions as a group in the past here. Even now, in departing, they will do so together. Stay tuned.

"I hope the Peoria fans aren't too mad at me," Hagaman said. "I want to finish my career in a Rivermen uniform. I felt to make sure I can do that, I needed to play somewhere this year, keep myself physically and mentally in the game.

"I wanted to sign someplace that has a similar philosophy as the Rivermen, and (Peoria coach) Jean-Guy Trudel. Guy always keeps me accountable and he teaches and manages players magnificently. Pensacola coach Rod Aldoff is like that, too. So that's where I'm going.

"Just like Peoria, there's a winning pedigree there. We have faced them so many times in regular-season and playoff situations, and we know their culture.

"It's going to be difficult to wear a jersey that is not the Peoria Rivermen.

"But I will be back."

Hagaman has scored 106 goals and added 149 assists in 299 regular-season games for the Rivermen. He’s added another 9 goals and 10 assists in 27 playoffs games.

He’s a six-year pro, and the Rivermen have been the only SPHL team he’s played for.

"Alec has had great personal success on the ice and is highly spoken of as a person and a leader," Aldoff said in a Pensacola team statement. "I look for him to come in and continue to be a great player and leader, and I look forward to coaching him. I know our fans will be excited to see him in an Ice Flyers jersey and appreciate his play night in and night out."

