Illinois: hell won’t take us?

Is that what Donald Trump was trying to say in his Monday tweetstorm? I have no idea.

Sometimes, I wish the president’s tweets came with subtitles.

Or an interpreter.

Or a decoder ring.

Maybe he has something really important to tell Illinois.

Beats me. That’s what happens when governance comes via Twitter.

Monday’s flurry of presidential tweets included some of his typical targets and taunts: the "radical left," "fake news," "rigged elections" lamestream media" and "Sleepy Joe." No big deal -- just another statesmanlike morning for the most powerful man on the planet.

Amid these great thoughts, the president blasted out a triple-tweet that exploded while many of us Midwesters were still getting through breakfast.

At 7:38 a.m., he tweeted, "California has gone to hell. Vote Trump!"

A minute later, he added, "New York has gone to hell. Vote Trump!"

Then he waited two more minutes -- he put extra thought into this one -- before tweeting, "Illinois has no place to go. Sad, isn’t it? Vote Trump!"

After that, he ping-ponged amid other topics, offering no more on Illinois. So, we’re on our own here as to decipher the Trumpspeak. Good luck to us all.

Here’s the only logic I can glean, from his earlier statements. California and New York are going to hell. But Illinois has nowhere to go -- apparently, not even to hell. We can’t go there.

Think about that. It’s as if there’s a bouncer at the gates of hell, and with one look at our Illinois driver’s license he would shake his head and blurt, "Get lost. There’s no room for your kind down here."

Yikes. Where do we go if we’re rejected from hell? Cleveland?

Look, we longtime Illinois residents know the score. We spend every day pounding our heads against the wall, enduring a continuous loop of governors heading off to prison, taxes going through the roof and comedians busting our chops. We might be dysfunctional, but we’re not blind. We see what’s going on.

Plus, from that continual pounding, we don’t bruise easily. So, it’s not as if the president’s murky tweet hurts as much as it mystifies. We don’t know what he means, but he says we have no place to go, as if we’re refugees searching for some sort of promised land.

I’m not sure where that would be. But wherever it is, I bet there’s a voting booth.

