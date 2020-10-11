LACON – Marshall County has registered its first death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A woman in her 90s died late last week, the Bureau, Putnam & Marshall County Health Departments said in a news release.

Administrator Hector Gomez expressed the agency’s sympathy and also reminded residents of the importance of wearing masks and other basic precautions to protect themselves and others and slow the ongoing spread of the virus.

"The primary way we can reduce the number of COVID-19 related deaths is to slow the spread of this virus until effective medical approaches to it can be developed and deployed," Gomez said in the release. "We can do that if everyone will just accept a little temporary inconvenience."

The death was announced as the small county’s total number of confirmed cases reached 123 as of Sunday. That’s nearly two and a half times the 51 cases that had been reported through Sept. 1.

In the other counties served by the agency, Bureau has reported 821 confirmed cases and 16 deaths, while Putnam has had 77 cases and no deaths. Putnam County also was removed from a state warning list last week.