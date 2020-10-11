PEORIA – The job isn’t over, says the city council representative for the city’s 1st District.

Denise Moore is seeking a third term in office, saying while there has been improvement to the services provided to South Peoria, Downtown and the North Valley, there is much work left to be done.

"It’s that pure and simple, we have a lot of progress in the 1st District in the time I have been on council and I would like to see that continue," she said.

Aaron Chess and Denise Jackson have already thrown their hats into the ring. If all three submit petitions to run, there will be a primary on Feb. 23, 2021, to whittle the field down to two. The general election is on April 6.

All three have focused on how South Peoria and the North Valley haven’t gotten the attention that other areas have gotten. The so-called "heritage neighborhoods" are among the oldest in the city and are in need of new streets, housing, street lights and other infrastructure.

"Every time we get to the 1st District, there is an excuse," Moore said. "When we were flush with cash, there was still an excuse on why not to do things.

"We didn’t do it when we had the money, so why make excuses that we don’t have the money?"

However, Moore points to the planned renovation of Western Avenue and the construction of a new fire house on that same street as proof of her accomplishments since she was elected in 2013.

But she wants more for 1st District. At the top of her priorities is affordable, decent housing for people within the district. She also wants to improve services for residents. COVID-19 destroyed City Hall’s dream of a balanced budget this year and led to deep cuts in nearly every department.

And she wants to make sure she’s done what she can for her grandchildren’s futures.

"When it is time for me to sit back and retire, I can say I did what I could," she said.