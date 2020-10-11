MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* John Butterfield, 48; Michele Henderson, 46; both East Peoria.
* Thomas Campbell, 33; Lindsey Meyer, 29; both Manito.
* Michael Chadwick, 38; Mary Mayhoff, 37; both Morton.
* Jonathan Cook, 39, Cuba; Amanda Widger, 40, Morton.
* Seth Davis, 33; Cara Sapp, 28; both Green Valley.
* Brandon Emmons, 32; Sierra Kindred, 28; both Manito.
* John Everly, 39; Tyne Handegan, 35; both Pekin.
* Devon Ferko, 31; Ashley Champion, 29; both Bloomington.
* Brandon Fraser, 34; Kaitlyn Perry, 32; both West Peoria.
* Jeremy Harley, 27; Megan Holmes, 28; both Pekin.
* Thomas Hobbs, 77; Kimberly Hammer, 52; both Pekin.
* Jeffrey Jackson, 59, Peoria; Deanna Fischer, 58, Washington.
* Jardin James, 32; Olivia Williams, 27; both Eureka.
* Garret Kesselmayer, 22; Shayla Watson, 22; both Pekin.
* Philip Kopko, 28; Emma Lipka, 28; both Bloomington.
* Colin Krawcyk, 52; Jennifer Long, 45; both Mackinaw.
* Paul Lee, 33, Chillicothe; Kaylynn Vignassi, 21, Peoria.
* Kai Pflederer, 30; Alecia Nafziger, 32; both Indianapolis, Ind.
* Philip Rajkowski, 40; Lindsey McDannald, 30; both East Peoria.
* Michael Rodcay, 52; Gina Dall, 51; both Washington.
* Ashley Schuchmann, 31; Paige Minter, 34; both Lombard.
* Gregory Scott, 59; Sheryl Baltzer, 56; both Pekin.
* Anthony Suits, 29; Katie Dehmlow, 34; both Tremont.
* Jay Switzer, 34; Marcia Schilling, 29; both Manito.
* Rhett Williams, 27; Arianna Haines, 25; both Tremont.
Woodford County
* James Aman, 26; Kailyn Clark, 25; both Washburn.
* Joseph Barrow, 25; Elli Kaufman, 25; both Metamora.
* Richard Ellis, 23; Erica Phillips, 25; both Metamora.
* Kevin Janssen, 64; Mary Aeschleman, 62, Roanoke.
* Tate Lewis, 24; Izabella Carroll, 23; both El Paso.
* Cole Munge, 35; Rebekah Simmons, 37; both Morton.
* Johnathon Stephens, 34, Peoria; Karis Elder, 29, Normal.
* Taylor Watson, 27; Shelby Miller, 26; both East Peoria.
* Bryce Wieland, 27, Goodfield; Miranda Stahl, 24, Eureka.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
* Simpson, Robin and Timothy.