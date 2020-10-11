In short, there's simply not a more congenial spot

for happily-ever-aftering than here in Camelot. — "Camelot"

MAPLETON — Fran Kepler believes in free speech, even if she has to pay for it.

Kepler, 72, lives in the Lake Camelot Subdivision. Her front yard sports two political signs: one for Biden/Harris, the other for Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

"I feel like standing up for what I believe in," she says.

However, the subdivision’s bylaws are clear: aside from for-sale signs, residents can’t stick just any sort of sign in their yards. That’s why she has been cited and fined for the signs.

She is the only resident to be cited anytime recently. Daryl Johnson, general manager of the subdivision, says, "Her signs are the only political signs I’ve seen."

But that’s where things get less clear. Take a drive around, and you’ll see signs here and there throughout Lake Camelot. Some support sports teams. Others are decorative.

And one — which has somehow escaped the long arm of Lake Camelot law — boasts, "Trump/Pence."

Why is there so much fuss over signs?

Lake Camelot isn’t necessarily a fancy place, though it seems to try to sound that way, with streets named after King Arthur, Sir Lancelot, Guinevere and Prince Valiant. Created in 1969 near Mapleton, Lake Camelot is not a municipality. Rather, the subdivision is governed by the Camelot Round Table Association. Yes, really, it’s called that. It’s ruled not by a king and his court but a board of directors, which oversees the Lake Camelot rule book, known as the Declaration of Restrictive Covenants.

Among them is No. 8.5: "No signs shall be displayed on any lot or structure." There are two exceptions: any realty signs and, with board approval, special-use signs like those for charity events.

You can put signs inside your house, such as in a window, though passersby are far less likely to notice them at such a distance. As for signs in yards, the concern is aesthetics, says Johnson, general manager for the past two years.

"It’s meant to keep the property value in place," he says. "It’s so people don’t do anything crappy, like do something to offend other people."

In that regard, the covenant tries to ward off political squabbles, he says.

"Political signage will tear a community apart, putting neighbor against neighbor," he says.

Other yard signs are equally as forbidden, such as those advertising a contractor working on a home. Residents aren’t even supposed to post signs supporting a sports team.

Usually, Johnson or his security crew simply take down forbidden signs as they see them, he says. Once in a while, they’ll snag a sign after hearing a complaint.

And a complaint is what prompted Johnson to turn his attention to the residence of Fran Kepler and her husband, David, also 72. There, Johnson spotted the two signs, for Biden/Harris and Harwood, Democrats all.

On Sept. 14, he issued them a written warning, citing Covenant 8.5. The warning (which by the rule gives 14 days for compliance) stated, "You have until 9/28 to remove signage or face progressive fines."

But on Sept. 29, the signs remained. So, Johnson hit the couple with a $25 fine.

According to the covenant, the situation will be reviewed. After 10 days, another fine will be issued for $50. At every 10-day mark thereafter, the fine will be $100.

Often, Johnson says, residents wait until just inside two weeks before an election to set out signs. That way, if they’re issued a warning, they pull up the signs the day after the election and dodge a fine.

"We’re not against people exercising free speech. That’s an important issue," Johnson says. "But you’ve got to follow the bylaws. And (Fran Kepler) is not playing by the rules."

Nor are some others at Lake Camelot. On a quick drive-through, I spotted yard signs for the teams including the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those are apparently in violation of the covenant.

One house featured a Green Bay Packers banner hanging from above a garage door. Flags are allowed, but only when displayed on an approved flag pole. So, that Packer fan is apparently violating the covenant as well.

There were a few signs for seasonal greetings, which — it’s hard to tell — might or might not be in violation. Plus, there are signs on houses (surnames, "welcome") that strictly speaking would seem to be in violation of the covenant.

And then there’s a Trump/Pence sign. It’s just like Kepler’s, but smaller. Wondering about any complaints, I tried to talk to the resident but could not make contact. Johnson says no one else but Kepler has been cited for violating the covenant within recent memory, so the Trump/Pence sign seems free from threat of a fine.

Kepler doesn’t want others to get in trouble. She doesn’t want other signs taken down. She just wants to keep her signs up, especially if other residents display signs of different types.

"I don’t have an ax to grind with anyone," she says. "But I think free speech is terribly important."

By Election Day, her fines could reach $375. Is she willing to pay that price?

"You bet," she says. "You bet it’s worth it, for free speech."

I admire her tenacity. However, at that price — or any price — speech isn’t really free.

Phil Luciano is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.