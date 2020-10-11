A 17-year-old has been arrested for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Donnie Allen.

PEORIA — A 17-year-old male was arrested Saturday night in the Sept. 26 shooting death of Donnie Allen in the 1500 block of South Faraday.

Members of the Target Offender Unit located the suspect in the 1800 block of North Bigelow, and he was taken into custody without incident.

After being questioned by police, the teen was arrested on first-degree murder and weapons charges and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Due to the suspect’s age and juvenile status, police said no further information will be released regarding his identity.

Allen, 28, was shot in the head, becoming the city’s ninth homicide of the year when he died in the hospital the next morning.

He left behind his longtime girlfriend, two newborn twins and a 2-year-old daughter.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.