WASHINGTON — Washington Community High School students who wish to switch from in-person to online learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic now must meet one of three criteria to do so.

The policy, aimed at stabilizing the school's learning environment, went into effect Sept. 14.

"We were open-ended with requests to do online learning at the beginning of the school year because everyone was trying to figure things out," said Superintendent Kyle Freeman.

"We're past that point now. We can't have students switching from in-person to online learning because, for example, they don't like in-person learning. They need to have a legitimate reason," he said.

Those reasons, according to the school's new policy, are a medically fragile student or family member, financial necessity or a significant change in a family's life circumstances.

Medically fragile is defined by the policy as a student or someone in the student's household who has health issues and could be severely impacted by COVID-19.

Financial necessity means a student must work to support the family.

Significant change means a change not related to medical or financial circumstances that could cause a hardship to a student or the student's family.

High school Principal Karen Stevens said Wednesday that four requests to switch from in-person to online learning have been submitted since the policy went into effect.

Three requests were approved, for medical reasons. One request was denied because "it didn't qualify under the three criteria," Stevens said.

With the addition of the three new online students, 195 of the school's 1,436 students are doing online learning. That's 13.6% of the school's enrollment.

Stevens said all 195 online students must reapply to do online learning in the second semester. Anyone seeking to do online learning in the second semester will need to meet one of the three criteria to qualify.

The school's online learning application form includes information about what is expected from students who are doing online learning.

