These transactions, recorded the week of Sept. 21, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

6308 S. Jefferson St., Bartonville: Dustin Essig to Wells Properties Inc., $80,000.

4211 N. Rosemary Court, Peoria: Carrie Nelle, Melissa Reigart and Matthew Jensen to Matthew Jensen, $81,197.

1113 W. Loucks Ave., Peoria: Will Morris and Alyshia Schamp to Curtis L. Shumate, $83,000.

125 E. Glen 211b Ave., Peoria: Abigail C. Knight to Marie A. Tealbey, $85,750.

107 Amsler St., Bartonville: Mickey and Francis Hendricks to Kyle Strube, $86,000.

4214 N. Wycliffe Road, Peoria: Genevieve V. Hinchman and Michael Hinchman to Coral Ness, Lynn A. Boon and Savannah E. Harwood, $86,500.

11818 W. Farmington Road, Hanna City: Katelyn M. Smith to Rebecca Carr, $95,000.

106 W. Pine St., Dunlap: Kim M. Pettit to Michelle L. Rathman, $97,500.

2515 W. Overhill Road, Peoria: Lamber to Velasquez to Elisabeth Rauen, $98,000.

2206 W. Cindy Lane, Peoria: Virginia Skau Estate and Robert Skau to Tania A. Quintero, $100,000.

808 E. Lake Ave., Peoria Heights: Sarah Strauch to James and Inca S. Bryson, $102,500.

1002 E. Fairoaks Ave., Peoria: Demetrio Preciado to Penny J. Svymbersky, $105,000.

9618 N. Brookview Drive, Peoria: Lawrence F. and Brenda J. Graham to Nathan J. and Derah R. Schellenberg, $105,000.

2412 W. Overhill Road, Peoria: Nicole M. Reese to Israel Sr. and Viviana Jimenez, $112,000.

2423 E. Grand View Ave., Peoria: Mitchell W. Esken to John E. and Eileen Dziak, $112,500.

15819 N. Sixth St., Chillicothe: Carol Gelling to Randall W. Hills, $112,940.

1814 W. Baywood Ave., Peoria: Nola M. Gondek, Gary L. Gondek and Karen M. Gondek to Caroline L. Vignassi, $114,900.

1018 E. Norwood Ave., Peoria: Shawn D. and Stephanie M. Hayes to Gary and Kathy Ritchie, $117,000.

2404 W. Miners Drive, Dunlap: Tamara L. Hayes to Dustin E. Essig, $120,000.

4908 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Dunlap: Daniel and Amanda Masters to Christina Medina, $134,900.

4589 N. Thornhill Drive, Peoria: Andrew Crouch to Sandra Borneman, $135,000.

2527 W. Rockwood Court, Peoria: Amy R. Allen, Rebecca L. Ray and Jeff Cohen to David Trucks, $135,000.

9521 W. Guinivere Drive, Mapleton: Lisa M. McKeowan Munson to Jennifer Stone, $137,000.

1337 W. Teton Drive, Peoria: Dalton A. and Payton White to Wesley Enz, $139,900.

4613 N. Montello Drive, Peoria: Realetruth Properties LLC to Joseph Marmon, $143,000.

10514 W. Sir Ector Court, Mapleton: Scott and Kimberly Ingolia to Shelby Hall and Loisa Vogel, $144,000.

5656 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: Howard C. Forbes to Terry J. and Sharon E. Rosen, $144,000.

14631 N. Richland Lane, Chillicothe: Jeffery B. and Rebecca E. Waechter to Matthew J. and Cesilia Van Ausdall, $151,000.

1804 W. Baywood Ave., Peoria: Thomas W. and Ruth M. Ruppert to Tisha J. Alexander, $155,000.

8920 N. Picture Ridge Road, Peoria: Howard D. Harms and Jan E. Peard to Margaret M. Kelly, $160,000.

9412 W. Lake Lancelot Drive, Mapleton: Jason R. Parrish and Stacey Robbins Parrish to Charles Jr. and Shelly Brickner, $160,000.

3604 N. Bigelow St., Peoria: Jesse F. and Erin N. Rieker to Margaret C. Switzer, $161,500.

3235 W. Westport Road, Peoria: Anne E. Beran to Mark A. and Deanna J. Rosenfeld, $165,000.

NE Quart Section 13-9N-53, North Windish Road, Elmwood: Alec M. and Jayne D. Story to Chris and Glenda Lowery, $169,000.

231 W. Ridgemont Road, Peoria: John and Erin Mitchell to Phillip C. Entzminger and Katie L. Tyson, $173,500.

509 S. Fourth St., Dunlap: Bernez Farms Feed & Supply LLC to MDB Properties LLC D Edwards 150 & Vine, $185,000.

5329 W. Flagstone Drive, Peoria: Kathleen T. Dotson to Dorothy G. Strickler, $187,500.

14100 W. Glasford-Canton Road, Glasford: Dustin W. and Jssica Foster to Nathan and Bethany Clay, $189,900.

2511 W. Kaylie Court, Peoria: Randall W. and Jill Z. Moon to Linda Moon Davis, $190,000.

2862 W. Willowlake Drive, Peoria: Elmer Miller to Caesar and Aimea Shanine, $196,000.

2511 W. Kaylie Court, Peoria: Linda Moon Davis to Ann Ragsdale, $206,000.

10500 N. Schopp Lane, Peoria: Maureen T. Mulville to Jason R. and Stacey L. Parrish, $211,000.

414 W. Detweiller Drive, Peoria: David J. and Patricia L. Donnelly to Brandon C. and Theresa Greiner, $216,000.

19915 N. North Hampton Road, Chillicothe: Kyle G. Waller to Corey and Emily Jefford, $217,500.

347 N. Phil Gould Drive, Hanna City: Robert D. II and Samantha J. Wilkes to James and Teresa Myers, $225,000.

7020 N. Fox Point Drive, Peoria: Rebecca Petrany to Brian and Molly Myers, $230,000.

10711 N. Sawmill Lane, Dunlap: Fields Crossing LLC to Aaron and Sarah Mason, $234,900.

6136 N. Trails End Road, Peoria: David M. and Lori A. Miller to Alex M. Heinzmann, $250,000.

2515 W. Carlisle Lane, Dunlap: Nina M. Debello and Brenton W. Bush to Alyssa M. Altorfer, $260,000.

4035 W. Tangleoaks Court, Peoria: Steven H. and Diane J. Prager to David and Rebecca Schermann, $275,000.

909 W. Windom St. and 923, 927 & 929 N. Garfield Ave., Peoria: Terrance J. and Mary J. Doyle to 8 AS Properties LLC, $275,000.

1537 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: John H. and Barbara Timerman to Brian and Erica Ray, $280,000.

1607 W. Greystone Court, Chillicothe: David J. and Carie McIntyre to Matthew and Jamie Lauber, $282,500.

8304 W. Fawn Ridge Lane, Mapleton: Jennifer R. Stone to Deborah L. Templeton, $291,150.

411 S. Pinkerton Road, Hanna City: Bret S. and Beth A. Roberts to Paul and Amanda West, $305,000.

3216 & 3223 S. Trivoli Road, Trivoli: Kenneth L. McCoy, Roger D. McCoy and Steven W. McCoy to Jason A. McCoy, $307,000.

2601 W. Carlisle Lane, Dunlap: David K. Edwards to Omomengbe Oni, $314,000.

15926 N. Centerville Road, Edelstein: Galina P. Ellsworth to Matthew R. and Tiffany L. Miller, $315,000.

7007 N. Water Oak Drive, Edwards: Copper Creek Holdings LLC to Tara K. Mehlenbeck and Mary K. Mehlenbeck, $330,000.

2623 W. Whittington Way, Dunlap: Matthew and Richole Ogburn to Matthew J. and Stacie E. Wetzel, $332,000.

4711 N. Weaverridge Blvd., Peoria: J. Martin and Nancy S. Hadank to David M. and Lori A. Miller, $340,000.

1227 W. Wexford Place, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Fadi B. Rustom, $345,000.

Grande Vista Addition, NW Quarter Section 24-9N-7E, Lot 503, North Weaverridge Blvd., Peoria: Karen S. Graham to Jane E. Scholl, $345,625.

4132 W. Tangleoaks Court, Peoria: Donald M. Myers to James R. III and Robin R. Derose, $355,000.

W Half SE Quarter Section 29-10N-6E, West Route 150, Brimfield: Trenton J. and Heather L. Barth to NEK Enterprises LLC, $369,675.

6637 N. Greenwich Place, Peoria: Ryan and Neha Dunn to Jennifer Kim, $395,000.

10900 N. Saddlehorn Court, Peoria: Chad L. and Stacy K. Hale to Justin D. and Michaela M. Doss, $630,000.

2241 W. Augusta Drive, Dunlap: Scott B. Bishop and Elizabeth M. Falcon to Daniel and Nicole Robertson, $1,010,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

202 Belaire Drive, Washington: Maxie R. Paris Jr. and Jill D. Parod to Bradley Osborn, $79,900.

125 Briargate Road, Washington: Stephen N. and Marilyn L. Flesner to Dwayne A. and Raquel Dickson, $79,900.

217 NW Jefferson St., Hopedale: Deborah K. and Marsha R. Mountjoy to Robert L. and Edell A. Downey, $80,000.

1471 Valle Vista Blvd., Unit 1, Pekin: James A. and Sonia R. Landrith to Vicki A. Larimmore, $81,500.

200 Racill Court, East Peoria: Cory and Kara Swearingen to Rick D. Streeter, $84,900.

1608 Florence Ave., Pekin: Brittney N. Tribble to Skyler Hernandez, $86,000.

229 Sheffield Road, Groveland: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Connor Walker, $87,000.

411 W. Muller Road, East Peoria: Kenneth R. Jr. and Melody Mounts to Joshua G. and Alexa P. Ray, $89,900.

304 Hale St., Washington: Richard C. and Victoria L. Jaquess to Deborah J. Fore, $90,000.

212 Robert St., East Peoria: Nathaniel L. and Brooke C. Kaiser to Nicholas Spagnola, $99,500.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: We Care Foundation Inc. to Building58 LLC, $100,000.

106 S. Market St., Washington: Brendon and Kira Grove to Brandon L. Bertelsen, $113,500.

615 E. Madison St., Mackinaw: William M. and Diana K. Aldridge to Edward E. and Edna J. Simmons, $116,500.

219 Twin Oaks Court, East Peoria: Gloria J. Berg Howe to Sarah M. Simpson, $118,000.

406 Whippoorwill Drive, Washington: Mark E. and Erica Phelps Hunter Welborn, $118,900.

4981 Sheridan Road, Groveland: Sharon K. Thomas and Karen L. Underwood to Stephanie J. Stecken, $120,000.

202 Heritage Lane, Delavan: Daniel E. and Randi K. McCuen to Geoffrey and Amanda Kasper, $130,000.

1709 Deppert Drive, Pekin: David A. Pickering to Joseph Kelly and Andrea V. Tinervin, $130,500.

976 E. Monroe St., Morton: Julie A. Armstrong Gooch to Heidi F. Maurer, $139,000.

2100 Cordova Court, Pekin: Kyle and Stephanie M. Rindfleisch to Don Schorr, $141,900.

334 Briarbrook Drive, East Peoria: Matthew A. and Melissa Huenefeld to Trista Prince, $142,000.

111 Castleman Court, Creve Coeur: Donna M. Kinkiewicz to Wayne T. and Joyce A. Baker, $142,500.

124 Circle Drive, East Peoria: Zareh and Michelle L. Minasian to Sarah A. Lindley, $144,000.

1808 Valencia Place, Pekin: Kent M. and Geri Hamilton and Gia M. Hild to Courtney Psinas and Michael Rabbe, $148,000.

2321 Arlington Circle, Pekin: Curtis J. and Cheryl J. Hansen to Alice T. Anthony, $151,500.

1130 School St., Washington: Nicholas E. Windsor to Tirzah M. Windsor, $155,000.

115 S. Pine St., Washington: Mark A. Hoffman to Joseph A. and Lacey M. Schwindenhammer, $156,000.

205 E. Garfield St., Minier: Curt Alexander to Gina Hoffman, $160,000.

22167 Illinois Route 122, Delavan: Eric C. and Marissa Ragar to Eric S. and Jessica A. Biehl, $160,000.

611 Washington St., Morton: William C. Wagner to Jessica L. Kerby, $160,000.

242 E. Edgewood St., Morton: Larry and Margaret Major to Aaron Haning and Charlotte E. Uteg, $162,000.

107 Harvey St., Washington: William L. and Antonette Schaumburg to Jacob A. and Leah N. Walters, $163,900.

8 Yorktown Court, Washington: Jeffrey A. and Janet L. Maston to Alyssa and Lauren Ringenberg, $178,500.

1410 Savile Lane, Washington: Joseph and Jennifer Mills to Ben and Marie Wolfe, $179,900.

132 N. Ohio Ave., Morton: Derek T. and Jill D. Naylor to Aaron M.K. and Kristen M. Woiwode, $194,000.

28224 Kentuckiana Road, Mackinaw: Ken D. and Jenny E. Wyse to Wayne E. and Janice M. Litwiller, $200,000.

7316 Sparrow Road, Hopedale: Wayne E. and Janice M. Litwiller to Ken D. and Jenny E. Wyse, $200,000.

328 Stonewood Drive, East Peoria: Lantern Properties LLC to Justin and Jonae Cheger, $208,000.

8337 Morris Mill Road, Green Valley: Linda L. Church to Jacob and Amber Irish, $218,000.

224 Tamarack Ave., Morton: Emerson and Marla Abraham to Therese Morrow and Gregory V. Vennet, $230,000.

100 Spring Haven Drive, Washington: Frederick S. and Chelsie A. Phillips to Donald Speiser, $232,000.

1910 Colt Drive, Washington: Robert L. and Catherine W. Jenkins to Nicholas McClellan and Monica Ray, $233,000.

2409 Montecello Court, Pekin: Aaron J. and Shirlene C. Selman to Kyle A. and Stephanie M. Rindfleisch, $233,000.

1909 Cobblestone, Washington: Jeffrey H. and Lindsey R. Kerr to Kevin N. and Anna R. Ebel, $235,000.

1613 Sycamore, Washington: Matthew W. and Jennifer A. Niehaus to K. Bruce and Sara L. Rushing, $275,000.

23127 Veterans Road, Morton: Matthew L. Briggs and Christina J. Gillen to Logan and April Harmon, $315,000.

8 Fountaindale Court, Washington: J. Douglas and Janel R. Nimrick to Hye S. Kim and Kyoungwan Lee, $445,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Bill D. Birky to Gary R. and Donna L. Hilst, $951,360.

WOODFORD COUNTY

611 N. State St., Roanoke: James P. Oltman to Ashley W. and Annette W. Robertson, $78,000.

1265 Milpoint Road, East Peoria: James R. McGath to Eder and Yvette Aguilar, $105,000.

Lot 4, Block 28, Original Town, El Paso: Anna E. Legner to Laura and Sarah Krug, $108,000.

7 Meadowlark Lane, East Peoria: Amy M. Durst to Lindsey Wisner, $117.500.

616 N. Main St., Eureka: Charles R. and Jackie L. Polley to Jordan T.D. and Chelsea L. White, $139,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: William J. Morford to Stephen P. Ifft, $145,000.

281 Santa Fe Trail, Metamora: Katherine L, Morton to Robert W. III and Emily Kilper, $148,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Brian W., Dean E. and Gregory W. McCabe to Matthew D. and Renae N. Lindberg, $150,000.

2852 County Road 1050 North, El Paso; Marvin Schneider to Benjamin L. and Heather A. Kingdon, $153,000.

Lot 5, Block 24, Original Town, Minonk: Troy S. and Kristin N. Milashoski to Jake T. Anderson and Kelly S. Modro, $162,000.

1330 Timber Oaks Drive, Metamora: Carl J. III and Paula J. Schaidle to Megan Huette and Matthew Sinn, $250,000.

1000 Thornberry Lane, Metamora: Patrick C. and Cheryl A. Stark to Chase and Megan Hill, $250,000.

119 S. Beth Court, East Peoria: Michael A. and Tana M. Villanueva to Kurt and Patricia Russell, $262,500.

1235 Winterberry Ave., Germantown Hills: Ronald and Kathy Dorn to William E. Cusack, $280,000.