PEORIA - An 18-year-old Mackinaw resident died in a car accident Thursday night.

Trenton R. Mitchell was pronounced dead by the Peoria County Coroner at the scene of the accident on Interstate 474 at milepost three. The accident happened around 8:10 p.m, according to Illinois State Police reports.

A second victim, Ian Aasen, 23, of Searcy, Arkansas, was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to police reports, Mitchell was traveling east on I-474 when, for reasons unknown, he left the roadway, struck a bridge abutment, and crossed the median into oncoming traffic. The car Aasen was driving, which was heading west on I-474, struck the passenger side of Mitchell’s car.

The crash is being investigated by State Police.