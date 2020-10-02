Is Peoria dangerous?

That’s a question people have asked for decades.

In a state with Chicago as its most famous or perhaps infamous city, the idea that Peoria is dangerous might sound absurd.

At its worst, the south end of Peoria has been nothing like Englewood or Cabrini-Green. Although through the years, some Peoria locals have attempted to portray it that way.

Danger can be relative, however. And perception can be reality.

Given the tumult of 2020, both locally and nationally, it might be easy to say things in Peoria rarely have been more dangerous.

Some statistics don’t necessarily buttress that belief. But you know what they say about statistics.

"I think that Peoria over the last few years has gotten more dangerous, when you look at the numbers," said Andre Allen, chairman of the city Advisory Committee on Police-Community Relations.

Numbers from the city police department show Peoria had 25 homicides in each of the previous two years. That’s up from 10 each in 2016 and 2017.

But as of the end of September, the 2020 year-to-date total in Peoria was nine. Other metrics have decreased, too.

"No. Peoria is not a dangerous city," Police Chief Loren Marion said. "Given the size of Peoria, we are going to have crime, but it is not a dangerous city."

Peoria crime statistics, in context

According to police numbers, the overall crime index is down 13% in 2020 compared to the same time span last year. The overall five-year average is down 7%.

Homicides and robberies are down, but aggravated assault and/or battery is up 11% and sexual assault is up 9%. Those led to an overall increase in crimes against individuals, from 721 through September 2019 to 766 this year. That’s a 6% rise.

But property crimes have decreased 18%, led by steep drops in burglaries to motor vehicles (down 30%) and theft (down 26%).

Allen suggested fewer people out and about because of the coronavirus pandemic might have contributed to some of the lower crime totals. Despite COVID-19, some cities are seeing record numbers of homicides.

"I’m nervous about what it’s going to look like when we get back to whatever normal is going to be," Allen said. "You have people pent up for what might be a year straight. If we don’t find positive outlets for them, they’re going to participate in things that can cause violence."

One notable crime increase so far this year has come in arson. Compared to 2019, that total has risen from 29 cases to 49, a 69% jump.

The arson hike might be attributable in part to several nights of local mayhem in late May and early June following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Typically, we wouldn’t have incidents like that," Marion said.

In Peoria avoiding the worst of it, Marion mentioned improved cooperation and collaboration between police and the public, including work by the Peoria Community Against Violence volunteer group.

"Look at the civil unrest that’s going on in our society," Allen said. "We are more of an aggressive society, and that has trickled into Peoria."

What are crime numbers in other, nearby cities?

Compared to similar, nearby places, Peoria might be in the middle of the pack, crime-wise.

The 2019 Federal Bureau of Investigation Unified Crime Report listed the violent-crime rate in the Peoria metropolitan area as 451.9 per 100,000 inhabitants. That’s lower than Rockford (634.5) and Springfield (584.0) but higher than the Quad Cities (366.4) and Cedar Rapids, Iowa (188.5).

Demographics and other factors make comparisons difficult, according to the FBI.

In his discussions with colleagues in other downstate Illinois cities, Marion has found many of the same problems his department faces. Among them are roving street parties, when masses of people gather outdoors overnight to drink alcohol and talk.

A Downtown Peoria street party in July near the Illinois River resulted in 13 people being shot, although none died. The investigation remains active, Marion said.

Social media has been instrumental in spreading word about roving street parties, according to Marion. He said social media has helped inflate and inflame crime talk in general.

"Years ago, people would learn about incidents through what the (traditional) media is reporting," Marion said. "Now, you have social media out there, where multiple citizens report what happens. That is why it’s getting this image that it’s more dangerous now."

The riverfront incident might have helped skew the year-to-date numbers regarding shooting victims. There were 111 victims through September, compared to 72 in 2019. Incidents rose from 61 to 85.

Allen noted the increases. Marion said most shootings have been targeted, that random ones are seldom. He also said he doesn’t put much stock in fewer shooting-related deaths so far this year.

"A centimeter one way or the other and we could have easily doubled our number," Marion said.

"You can’t live in fear"

The numbers so far this year in Peoria don’t look bad, but that doesn’t mean residents shouldn’t be vigilant. Marion said awareness of surroundings is key.

"I live in the Downtown area. I take my grandson with me," he said. "If I thought there was an issue or a safety concern, I definitely wouldn’t be taking my grandson (there)."

Regarding how to proceed around the city, Allen appeared to share Marion’s view.

"Peoria over the last few years, it’s more dangerous, but it isn’t necessarily something where you need to be in your home and be afraid to go out of your house," said Allen, who also is running next year for City Council from the 4th District.

"You have to live cautiously, but you can’t live in fear," he said.