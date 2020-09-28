WASHINGTON -- Mayor Gary Manier is confident the city can survive the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm proud to be working with a city council and city staff that is keeping Washington one of the most fiscally sound cities in Illinois," Manier said last week in a statement he read at a council meeting.

"There's no doubt we have challenges ahead. That's a condition that never seems to change," Manier said.

Manier addressed the city's financial state following council decisions at a previous meeting to give raises to City Administrator Ray Forsythe and police Chief Mike McCoy, the city's two-highest paid employees, during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Forsythe received a 3.5% raise to an annual salary of $133,515, effective April 15. McCoy received a 2.5% raise to an annual salary of $129,857, effective Aug. 1.

"During a time when other employers of front-line jobs in Washington have been giving raises of several dollars an hour, our new labor agreements with the police union and laborers union held salary increases to 2.5%," Manier said.

"Even though our (2020-21 fiscal year) budget (which went into effect May 1) includes raises for department heads and non-union employees, the council waited three months before enacting those raises to see how the pandemic affected our revenues.

"We were pleased to learn our sales tax revenues are up around 30% year-to-date. These carefully considered salary increases will allow us to attract and motivate our city staff, a staff I consider the best in the business."

Manier said the city is one of the largest employers in Washington, and city employees "have selflessly put themselves at risk during the pandemic to ensure uninterrupted services."

The city's portion of a resident's property tax bill is only 5.4%, Manier said.

"Even Tazewell County's portion is higher (6.1%)," he said.

The city froze its property tax levy for this fiscal year, Manier said, while the other taxing bodies in the city raised their levies.

Forsythe followed up Manier's statement with a news release that summarized the findings of a required audit of the city's finances for the 2019-20 fiscal year, and gave a snapshot of how the city's major revenue sources compare this fiscal year with last fiscal year.

Among the 2019-20 audit findings, Forsythe said, were increases of $2.1 million in net funds and $2.3 million in reserves, and a $1.9 million decrease in long-term debt to $11.9 million, a 10-year low.

As for revenue, Forsythe said, local use taxes are up 42%, income taxes are up 32%, home-rule sales taxes are up 10%, and municipal sales taxes are up 0.86%, year-to-date.

The jump in income taxes, Forsythe said, is primarily because of the extension of the income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. The city's 2019-20 fiscal year income tax revenue came in at only 5% less than budget despite the extended deadline, Forsythe said.

