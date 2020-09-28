MACOMB – A Western Illinois University student accused of shooting his roommate earlier this month returned to Macomb for his first local court appearance Monday.

Kavion Poplous, 18, of Chicago was assigned an attorney and informed formally about the charges against him. They stem from an incident Sept. 15 in a WIU residence hall.

Poplous was accused of two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and another count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in a school, according to the McDonough County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Bond remained at $1 million for Poplous, who was being held at the McDonough County Jail. A motion to reduce his bond was scheduled for Oct. 6.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13. Details about what happened that Tuesday night in Thompson Hall are expected to be revealed publicly then.

If convicted, Poplous might face a mandatory minimum of six years in prison and as many as 45 years.

Poplous was alleged to have shot his roommate during a dispute. The victim underwent surgery to repair his wounds.

Meanwhile, Poplous fled to Chicago, where he surrendered the day after the shooting. He was held in custody there until late last week, when he was returned to McDonough County.