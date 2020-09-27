PEORIA — The legalization of short-term rentals through platforms like AirBnb got one step closer to reality as the Peoria City Council approved a trio of measures during a marathon meeting Tuesday.

Currently, short-term rentals — where a property owner markets their home or condo through websites such as Airbnb, HomeAway or VRBO — are illegal in the city.

For weeks, the city has been trying to figure out a way to allow a property owner to rent their home for a day, week or a month without getting a hotel license but, at the same time, protect the neighborhoods from what some council members feel could be an intrusion and a nuisance.

The votes around the Horseshoe were 11-0 for two of the three items, which were mostly technical and discussed penalties and notifications. The group split 7-4 on a measure that was at the crux of the matter.

Should short-term rentals be a matter of right, meaning anyone can do it as long as they abide by the rules, or should they be regulated by a special-use permit which would require an owner to apply for a permit and get approval from City Hall.

The 7-4 vote was a compromise in that it allowed those owners who live in the property to have the ability to rent their place without a permit. Those who don’t live there would have to apply for a permit.

It was proposed by 2nd District Councilman Chuck Grayeb as a way to protect the older neighborhoods from people who might not care about what affect out-of-towners could have to an area.

But the split vote also meant that city staff would have to re-draft the ordinance for the council’s next meeting in two weeks, so the matter isn’t over.