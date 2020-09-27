PEORIA — The city’s ninth homicide of 2020 was confirmed Sunday upon the death of a man shot Saturday night in South Peoria.

About 11:15 p.m., the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system reported four rounds fired near the 1500 block of South Faraday Avenue.

When paramedics arrived, they found an injured, unresponsive man, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

The victim was pronounced deceased Sunday morning at a hospital.

Information regarding his identity and injuries will be released upon conclusion of the autopsy by the Peoria County coroner.

Police were investigating. They had no information about a suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.