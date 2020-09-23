PEORIA – Public health officials report that a Peoria County man in his 70s is the latest person to die after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The man was not a resident of a long-term care facility, officials said, but few other details were known, including whether he suffered from other health aliments that could have contributed to his death.

The death is the area’s 73rd since the pandemic began in March and Peoria County’s 44th. September has been a particularly harsh month as 24 residents of the Tri-County Area have died after testing positive for the virus.

Overall, the area saw an increase of 107 new cases within the past 24 hours. That translates into 49 new cases for Tazewell County, bringing its total to 1,664. Woodford County, the smallest by population, added four to reach 408.

Peoria County, the largest by population, added 54 to reach 3,312. Its overall positivity rate is 4.46 percent, a measure of the number of positive tests against how many tests were taken.

The recovery rate continued its increase, reaching 81.5 percent. By comparison, on Sept. 1, the rate was 75 percent. On that date, the Tri-County Area had a total of 3,828 cases and 50 deaths.

Fifty-seven people were in one of the area’s four hospitals with 19 of them being in the ICU. That’s about on par with recent days.