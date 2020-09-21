WASHINGTON — Lindy's Downtown Market, a fixture in the city since 1958, is no longer owned by the founding Linsley family.

And that's perfectly fine with former co-owner Jim Linsley.

"Satisfaction, not sorrow," is how Linsley describes his emotions about the sale.

"Owning the store was a wonderful experience," he said. "I'm proud of what we did. Thanks to the store, we had the freedom and finances to get involved in the community and make a difference. We survived and thrived even with competition from chain stores."

The timing was right for the sale, said Linsley, who first started thinking about selling the grocery store at 110 Peoria St., three years ago, long before the COVID-19 pandemic that has stressed small businesses.

"Nothing is forever," Linsley said. "Plus, if you hold onto a business too long, you can lose it. We didn't want that to happen.

"I'm going to be 70 in November. I've been working in the store since I was 8. I was there all the time when I owned it. My wife asked me a while ago, 'When is it going to be our time?'"

Jim and Beth Linsley have been married for 48 years.

Jim Linsley is confident that new owners Neel and Chris Patel will continue Lindy's legacy and improve it.

"We didn't want new owners who would just take money out of the store. We wanted new owners who would put money into it, and take care of our employees and customers," Linsley said. "Neel and Chris are professional businessmen. They know what they're doing. I'm excited for the store's future."

The Patels now own eight stores. Lindy's is the first in downstate Illinois. Their other properties are in the Chicago and Rockford areas. They have six liquor stores and two grocery stores.

Neel Patel is 43. Chris Patel is 42. Born in India, they have been in the United States and business partners for more than 20 years.

"We have some big shoes to fill at Lindy's," Neel Patel said. "We will do whatever it takes to maintain and improve the store's legacy."

That includes, he said, bringing in new, energy-efficient freezers and coolers, sprucing up the check-out area, and offering new products.

About 45 full-time and part-time employees are employed at the store. All are still there following the sale.

So is Bob Linsley, 64, Jim Linsley's brother who was a store co-owner along with Jim. Bob Linsley plans to remain at the store for three years and run the meat department.

"The store was sold Aug. 1. I'll bet a lot of customers haven't noticed that. That says something about the smooth transition," Jim Linsley said.

Lindy's began in 1958 as a two-aisle grocery store in the downtown Washington square.

It was owned by Clarence "Lindy" Linsley and his wife, Florence, Jim and Bob Linsley's parents. Florence Linsley died in 1998. Clarence Linsley died in 2013.

A World War II veteran, recipient of the Washington Chamber of Commerce's Washingtonian Award in 1999 and inductee into the Greater Peoria Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1971, Clarence Linsley worked at his namesake store until a few years before he passed away at age 93.

Lindy's moved in 1970 from its original location a few blocks away to its current location.

It initially shared its current building with a Ben Franklin store. Even though Lindy's took up only a third of the building, the space was triple the size of the original Lindy's store.

Lindy's took over the entire 15,000-square-foot building in 1988, and underwent an expansion and remodeling. There was another major renovation in 2001.

Lindy's is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

