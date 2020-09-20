ROANOKE – A first-time home buyer, Amy Hutchens was ecstatic to finally have a place of her own.

For decades, she had worked hard to rebuild her fallen credit so she could get a mortgage. Looking for value, she found a darling bungalow in Roanoke, marveling at recent updates and appliances. As she took possession in mid-November, she felt overwhelmed with gratitude.

Gleeful, she told herself, "I won’t have to do any improvements to this house for a long time."

Then came the bang. And the flood.

One night in July, she was passing time during a rainstorm by watching TV in her living room when she heard a loud slam outside. As she glanced outside, her eyes widened: a wave of water was carrying a metal water tank, which – having thudded off her pickup truck moments earlier – was bobbing past her house. Soon, water poured in from all directions as the street became a canal and Hutchens’ home turned into an indoor pool.

Though no stranger to overflows from Panther Creek, Roanoke endured one of its worst floods. Hutchens’ house was among 123 residences (along with Village Hall) to sustain damage. Seventeen dwellings were ravaged to the point of needing either complete rehab or tear-down, the village says.

But it’s hard to imagine any situation that’s worse – or sadder – than Hutchens’.

Cleaned of muck, the water-devastated structure has been mostly ripped back to the studs and sub-floor, and the foundation might have been compromised. The house needs a total remodeling (including contents) if not demolition, at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars. Like most home insurance, hers includes no flood coverage. Meantime, she still owes $49,000 on a house that’s uninhabitable.

Hutchens, who works retail, cannot afford a new loan atop of an old mortgage. She resigns herself to one option: letting the property fall into foreclosure and letting go of her dream of home ownership.

"I quit," she says. "I can’t live here."

**********

For at least a century, floods periodically have been an unwelcome and unpredictable visitor to Roanoke, home to 2,000 residents in Woodford County. For decades, the big daddy of deluges was said to have walloped the town in 1924. But then came the flash flood of 2013, which struck so fast and strong that firefighters from Roanoke and elsewhere had to use boats to evacuate people from homes. More than 200 structures were damaged in that flood.

A lesser flood hit a year ago, prompting the usual finger-pointing at Panther Creek and an accompanying discussion of possible flood-prevention methods. But Mayor Mike Smith says the problem isn’t just the creek: rainwater runoff pours toward Roanoke from a 27-mile radius around the village.

"Roanoke sits in the middle of the saucer," says Smith, mayor for four years and a Roanoke resident for all of his 60-some years. " … We just have no capacity to get rid of the water."

Retention ponds could help reduce precipitation overload. However, Smith says experts believe the village might need five such ponds, each one costing as much as $50 million. Roanoke, with an annual budget of about $2 million, cannot begin to afford anything that major. And the federal government hasn’t shown an inkling of lending a hand to that degree.

A state hydrologist in 2016 looked into the flood scenario from a homeowner’s perspective. Was there any way to keep floods out of homes? When his study was finished, he told the town, "You’re not going to like what I tell you."

He said residents had three choices to avoid water damage: fill basements with concrete, elevate their homes, or move.

"This will happen again," he warned.

For the most part, residents kept doing what they’d always done to fight any watery invasion. Put appliances on blocks, keep valuables out of the basement, expect occasional cleanups and generally hope for the best.

But no self-awareness could prepare the village for what struck July 14.

**********

Until last year, Amy Hutchens didn’t know much about Roanoke. For more than two decades, she’d rented places in Pekin and Metamora.

But she spotted a good deal in Roanoke: a 123-year-old one-story dwelling that looked tidy and quaint. Plus, much of the place had been recently updated: the roof in 2015, the furnace in 2018 and the water heater in 2019.

"It looked awesome," she says. "It looked great."

Still, there was a matter of financing. Divorced 20 years ago, she went into bankruptcy before slowing working toward repairing her credit rating. Last year, Hutchens found that her retail income would allow her to get a mortgage for the price of the Roanoke home: $51,000.

"I’ll have this place paid off in seven years," she told herself.

She paid little mind to a Panther Creek drainage ditch running just past her yard. After all, the home’s seller disclosed only "some water" in the basement during flooding.

A part of the village sits in a flood plain but most does not, meaning few homeowners qualify for federal flood insurance. And standard home insurance (in Roanoke or elsewhere) does not include flood coverage.

But Hutchens had no worries – the house had stood strong for 123 years.

Then again, the structure and Roanoke had perhaps never endured anything like the storm of July 14. That night, the skies opened wide, dumping as much as 8 inches of rain in short order.

Watching TV, Hutchens noticed the rain but did not become alarmed until hearing the tank clank off her truck. As water poured down the two streets bordering her house, she saw the basement begin to fill.

"I started running around the house, wondering, ’What the hell do I do?’" she says.

As she started to unplug appliances, water surged up through the floor furnace vents. Fearing electrocution, she dashed outside, where her front lawn was becoming a moat. Soon, Church Street was under several feet of water.

She and the rest of Roanoke sought higher ground to wait out the storm. The next day, three feet of water began to recede from her home.

In coming days, relief organizations helped her and others clean up the mess. For Hutchens, that meant tearing out the flooring, plus parts of all walls. Plus, her ruined furniture and appliances were hauled away.

"I lost everything," she says.

**********

For an estimate on repairs, she contacted an established Peoria contractor. But she was told to first hire a structural engineer to determine whether the house is sound or not. Such an evaluation might cost $1,000, which she cannot afford.

Even if the house is fixable, she is in a fiscal pickle. Rehab would cost tens upon tens of thousands of dollars. Even with low-interest Small Business Administration loans being made available to Roanoke homeowners for flood recovery, she doubts her retail-sales job would allow her to borrow much.

"I’d be lucky if I got a loan for $5,000," she says with a sigh. "And $5,000 won’t do anything."

Plus, she still owes $49,000 on the mortgage. How could she add a new loan on top of that?

Her auto insurance did pay for a replacement for her destroyed truck. But that doesn’t help come bed time.

"I don’t want to live in my truck," she says.

So, she has been staying with a friend. Having skipped her last two mortgage payments, she has told her bank that she likely will let the loan go into foreclosure. And the bank has said it understands.

Her real estate agent, Sandra Toepke, says there were no red flags for severe water worries with Hutchens’ home. Post-flood, Toepke has been searching in vain for any program or fund that could help Hutchens.

"It just makes me sick to my stomach, what happened to her," Toepke says.

The mayor says he feels bad for all residents hurt by the flood. In an official survey, 17 homeowners (including Hutchens) described their residences as "destroyed."

"It’s been overwhelming for residents as well as the village," he says. "There’s no good answer."

Hutchens knows she will find no happy ending for her water-battered house. She isn’t asking for anything, except a chance to warn others to be careful of buying a house near water.

"I lost it all," she says. "I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else."

Phil Luciano is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.