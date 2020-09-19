MONMOUTH -- A death related to the disease coronavirus causes was reported Saturday in Warren County, the second there since the pandemic began.

The victim was a man between the ages of 80 and 100, according to the Warren County Health Department.

Another two positive COVID-19 tests were reported in Warren County, for a pandemic total of 303. There have been 279 recoveries and 3,207 negative tests.

Metrics the state uses to judge COVID risk appear to be stable in Warren County, according to the health department. Weekly test positivity there is 2.3%, well below the state-warning threshold of 8%.

The other COVID-related death in the county was reported in late August.