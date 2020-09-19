SPRINGFIELD — The Journal Star and its staff received 14 awards this week during the Illinois Press Association's annual conference, and its sports staff also received the News Innovator of the Year Award from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors contest.

Awards were bestowed virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and cover material produced during 2019.

The IAPME innovation award was for the work of the sports staff, led by editor Wes Huett, in shifting focus between the 2018 and 2019 prep football seasons to a digital-heavy approach that focuses reporters on engaging preview pieces, features and enterprise reporting.

First-place IPA awards went to:

* News Reporting: Chris Kaergard, Andy Kravetz and Phil Luciano for "Schock charges dropped." The judge praised its "top-notch investigative reporting."

* Business/Economic Reporting: Phil Luciano for "Rules Nix Frozen Pizza." The judge wrote, in part: "These pieces show the value of local journalism. There’s an issue, the issue is interrogated, it’s found to be stupid, and it’s fixed. Bravo."

* Obituary Tribute: Phil Luciano for "Willie York the last of the great Peoria players." The judge wrote: "Willie York is the sort of person who is often overlooked, or intentionally discarded by society. This tribute show show this person contributed to the community, even if not only positively, and how he touched the lives of many, including the writer."

Second-place IPA awards went to:

* Government Beat Reporting: Andy Kravetz:

* Business/Economic Reporting: Chris Kaergard and Steve Tarter for "Technology opportunities."

* Newspaper Design: Staff

* Sports Section: Staff

* Editorial Page: Dennis Anderson and Chris Kaergard

Third-place awards went to:

* Feature Writing - Personality Profile: Phil Luciano for "Bye Bye, Birdie's."

* General News Photo: Matt Dayhoff for "Press Conference Grief"

* Distinguished Coverage of Diversity: Staff

Honorable mention went to:

News Reporting: Leslie Renken for "School clinic a lifeline."

Headline Writing: Dean Muellerleile

The awards include a fourth-place finish in the Mable S. Shaw Sweepstakes award in Division E, which includes other mid-sized Illinois daily papers such as the Champaign News-Gazette, the Pantagraph of Bloomington, the Herald and Review of Decatur, and the Northwest Herald of Crystal Lake.

IAPME awards announced this week include:

A first-place award in headline-writing for Muellerleile.

A second-place award in column or blog writing for Luciano.

A third-place award in sports column or blog writing for Luciano.

And a third-place award for feature photo for David Zalaznik for "The weight of the moon."

The Journal Star there competes in the same division as the Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald of Arlington Heights.