KEWANEE -- A second death was reported Tuesday among Stark County residents who contracted the disease coronavirus causes, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the fifth pandemic-related death in Henry County was announced.

Both victims were women in their 80s, according to the Henry and Stark County Health Departments.

On Sept. 4, the first Stark County death attributable to COVID-19 was reported. As of Tuesday, the county had recorded 47 positive tests since March, when the pandemic began.

In Henry County, 582 positive tests have been reported.