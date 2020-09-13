A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning with a gunshot wound after emergency personnel were called to the 1700 block of north Linn Street.

Police responded to a call and an alert by the city’s ShotSpotter gunfire detection system at 6:17 a.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to information provided by city police and fire officials.

The person was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital, according to a Fire Department news release, and the wound was not considered life-threatening, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said.

Police continued to investigate the incident.