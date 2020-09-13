MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Andrew Braun, 35; Erin Schaefer, 35; both East Peoria.
* James Brown, 49; Robyn Lewis, 46; both Pekin.
* Aaron Collins, 22; Tori Balteau, 20; both Pekin.
* Bradley Flessner, 31; Allison McKeighan, 26; both Peoria.
* Robert Goodwin, 47; Cassandra Hessenflow, 48; both Pekin.
* Charles Henseler, 61; Kathryn Smith, 60; both Canton.
* Scott Hiatt, 35; Stephanie Martin, 31; both Pekin.
* Ted Hulslander, 49; Stacy Maneno, 45; both Creve Coeur.
* Matthew Howell, 26; Sara Marsh, 23; both Pekin.
* Tran Lam, 27, Morton; Al Tran, 24, Peoria.
* Christopher Lerch, 38; Krista Prina, 37; both Washington.
* Cole Lowery, 25; Cheyenne Huls, 23; both Pekin.
* Ryan Martin, 27; Tiffany Thomas, 26; both Pekin.
* Anthony Mitchell, 50, Sterling; Laura Williamson, 49, Tremont.
* Ryan Mulvaney, 35; Whitney Brill, 32; both Eureka.
* Brody Rapp, 29; Kalah Anderson, 25; both Washington.
* Timothy Shinall, 66, Washington; Cindy Houlihan, 65, East Peoria.
* Jason Wells, 23; Allison Oliver, 23; both East Peoria.
Woodford County
* Shannon Bonnell, 35; Chelsey Cashmer, 30; both Minonk.
* Brian Dean, 31; Danielle Kelley, 29; both Peoria.
* Andrew Hamilton, 30; Brittany Rice, 26; both El Paso.
* Zachary Palmer, 24; Megan Mattus, 25; both Washington.
* Brady Tunk, 22; Kylie Buckwalter, 23; both Morton.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
* Bak, Joseph and Carissa.
* Demirali, Margaret and Ajri.