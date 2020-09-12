PEORIA - Charles Travis got counted Saturday, through an open window, from the passenger seat of his girlfriend’s car.

"I want to support the community," Travis said after submitting spoken answers to a series of Census questions posed by Reema Abi-Akar, a planner from the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

Travis squeezed a ketchup packet onto a hamburger on his lap.

"It feels good to get this done," he said.

A collaboration of volunteers from more than 20 area groups like Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity to the Tri-County Urban League to the city of Peoria converged on Martin Luther King Jr. Park on McBean Street in Peoria in a heavy downpour Saturday morning.

They were there not only to make it easy for procrastinators to satisfy their Census obligations, but to also make it worth their while. They gave out free lunches (supplied by Que For You), free backpacks and school supplies and free face masks to people who answered questions like:

Where do you live?

Who lives with you?

Do you own or rent your home?

Although there is an effort nationally to extend the deadline to submit Census responses, the current deadline is Sept. 30. The entire country was notified to fill out the Census report online or on paper in February.

"Today was the first I knew about it," Travis said.

"He probably threw it away," said Melissa Brown, Travis’s girlfriend. "I filled mine out in, what, February?"

The day started early for Peoria High School students La’Rayia Jackson, DeAmber Smith and Kieanna Singleton, and Richwoods High School student Za’Rya Griffin. They gave up their Saturday morning to canvass neighborhoods in the area to let people know about the Census party in the park that started at noon.

"Thank you, thank you so much for coming," State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth said, welcoming the volunteers. "This is such an important job."

With less than three weeks before the deadline, the number of people who have completed their Census in Gordon-Booth’s district -- Bartonville, West Peoria, Peoria Heights and the city of Peoria up to Northmoor Road -- was at about 65% on Saturday. She said the state risks losing a Congressional district if the population is not accurately counted.

"This is not the time to be undercounted," Gordon-Booth said. "More than ever we need an accurate counting of the people in the district and in the state in order for local communities to get the federal dollars and the help they need. The Census is a huge deal."

Norris Watson, who helped organize the event for PCCEO, said only about 40% of households so far have submitted Census information in Peoria’s 61605 ZIP Code.

"In the climate of the day, I think there are people who don’t trust the government and don’t think the Census answers are confidential," Watson said. "But there is too much at stake for programs in this community like Head Start and so many others. We can do better (returning the Census). Without being counted we could lose representation and have no one to blame but us."

The rain had stopped by noon. And while there were 20 times the number of cars in line nearby in the Civic Center parking lot to get a COVID-19 test than waited to fill out a Census questionnaire, there was energy in the park. Music. Food. Giveaways. Bottled water. Camaraderie.

"I’ve gotten three so far," Abi-Akar said, holding the iPad she was using to directly submit the Census information. "That’s three that probably weren’t going to fill it out at this late date. And every little bit helps."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.