The already-abbreviated Pekin Marigold Festival schedule of events has gotten a little shorter because of Saturday’s rains.

Organizers on Saturday morning called off the day’s Marigold Festival parade, which was slated to be a drive-through affair in which attendees stayed in their cars and passed through a standing display of floats, classic cars and other participants.

"Due to flooding on the parade route, heavy rains and poor visibility, we are cancelling the Taste of Marigold Parade," a post on the festival’s Facebook page stated.

It was to occur between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Some 100 parade packets were to be available for distribution at the drive-through festival food court in the Pekin United Methodist Church parking lot, though. That’s slated to be in operation from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.