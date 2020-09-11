PEORIA — A second teen has been arrested in connection with the city’s latest murder.

Sixteen-year-old Keon M. Patterson of Peoria turned himself in at the Peoria Police Department about 8 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, he appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court, charged with first-degree murder. Because of his age and the charges, the case was transferred from juvenile to adult court. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Judge Sean Donahue ordered him held on $500,000 bond, citing his age and his lack of criminal history. He will next appear in court on Oct. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Patterson, like Tayla T. Zolicoffer Jr., 19, of 5812 N. Frostwood Parkway, faces a single count of first-degree murder. Both Patterson and Zolicoffer, who appeared in court Thursday, are charged under the "felony murder" provision of state law.

That means if they are allegedly committing a forcible felony, in this case, robbery, and a person dies during that robbery, they could be found guilty of murder.

The charges regard last Saturday’s slaying of Terrance Dunigan, 21, who was shot to death Saturday in the 3300 block of West Woodhill Lane.

According to information revealed at a court hearing Thursday, several people had gathered that evening for a dice game at a Peoria apartment. Dunigan, who had been doing well at the dice game, was targeted for robbery.

Zollicoffer allegedly helped arrange the robbery, but he has denied pulling the trigger. Neither court documents nor authorities have specified his exact alleged actions.

Similarly, in announcing the 16-year-old’s arrest, police did not specify his alleged role in the crime. Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said only, "Detectives developed information that led to the identification of a second suspect."

Dunnigan’s death marked the city’s eighth homicide of the year.