These transactions, recorded the week of August 31, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

4113 W. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Timothy S. and Karen S. Johnson to Christopher Marsh, $80,000.

906 W. Loire Court, Unit A-3, Peoria: Jacqueline Mauer to Brenda Rowry, $80,700.

712 N. Clifton Court, West Peoria: James M. and Kristin N. Werry to Jordan N. Hibser, $83,000.

5121 N. Ogden Ave., Peoria Heights: Katy Dykgraaf to Dawn Cross, $84,900.

631 W. Truitt Ave., Chillicothe: Royal and Michelle Randall to Emily E. Dean, $85,000.

2516 W. Ardmore Place, West Peoria: Terry L. and Carol A. Schaffer to Lelainia L. Langeberg, $86,500.

2414 W. Cabana Court, Peoria: Julie A. Rogy to M4 Properties LLC and MW Home Renovations LLC, $87,500.

718 W. Melbourne Ave., Peoria: Carlie M. Milam to Susan K. O’Neal, $90,000.

1330 N. University St., Peoria: Ziad Musaitif to Anthony and Carla Bouvier, $90,000.

5309 W. Monroe Road, Peoria: George W. and Marilyn A. Sullivan to Jared A. and Christy A. Rogers, $93,000.

3227 W. Chadwick Lane, Peoria: Mary Jane Sterling, Howard T. Sterling, Sune E. Ericsson and Molly Deering Ericsson to Michael Curry, $95,000.

1012 N. Benedict St., Chillicothe: Kathryn M. Weisbruch and Martha S. Monckton to Amie L. and Elizabeth A. Fleming, $96,000.

1020 E. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Erich E. and Sherri L. Smith to Aaron Kaeding and Dulce Morales, $99,900.

1710 W. Gilbert Ave., Peoria: Lynette McElhaney and John Eakle to Nicholas Eash, $99,900.

208 W. Glen Ave., Peoria: Kurt M. Bollinger and David A. Bollinger to Renee and Marian Lozowski, $101,000.

5927 N. Western Ave., Peoria: Carol N. Smith to Jeff and Alena Gossett, $102,000.

3127 N. Emery Ave., Peoria: Nathan G. and Kristina M. Eisfelder to Michael McGovern and Jaclyn Manzi, $105,000.

1423 W. Circle Road, Peoria: Kevin W. and Stephanie R. Clark to Hannah Wozniak, $107,500.

4204 N. Devon Lane, Peoria: Audra Hayes to Chad M. and Brenda D. Tarr, $108,500.

410 E. Oakley St., Glasford: Joseph C. Cusac to David M. Ward, $111,000.

3329 W. King James Road, Peoria: Rachel M. Williams to Deanna Horton, $114,000.

1201 E. Sciota Ave., Peoria Heights: Phil Kocisko to Katy Dykgraaf, $115,000.

3113 N. Linnhill Court, Peoria: William and Linda Stewart, Eric and Sara Diemer to Andrew C. Justius, $118,500.

4606 S. Hanna City-Glasford Road, Hanna City: Jeneane L. Zimmermann Hittle to Craig A. and Jennifer T. Roberts, $120,000.

1722 W. Christine Ave., Peoria: Ian A. and Sonia L. Culbertson to Paul Gonzalez, $121,000.

5308 N. Arber Drive, Peoria: Patrice R. Groom to Andrea N. Halabi and Ingrid D. Perez, $121,900.

221 N. Third St., Hanna City: Bradford P. and Rose Guthrie to Staley Properties LLC, $122,000.

1118 N. Elmwood Ave., Peoria: Temitope O. Akinlua and Nikolina Basic Akinlua to Robert J. Babich, $133,500.

6816 N. Terra Vista Drive, Peoria: Ann Ogden and William L. Miller Jr. to Syed S. and Uzma F. Ali, $135,500.

Unit 202D, SE Quarter Section 23-9N-7E, North Thornhill Drive, Peoria: Daniel T. and Annamarie Kowalenko to Julie A. Monroe, $137,500.

4 Balmoral Ave., Bartonville: Champaign Investments LLC to Terry Garrett, $145,000.

2011 W. Jubilee Lane, Dunlap: Porter R. and Karen M. Brush to David Kopacz, $146,500.

607 W. Melbourne Ave., Peoria: Evan T. and Laura Smith to Travis J. Wallenfang, $149,450.

6300 N. Mt Hawley Road, Peoria: Steven T. Cady to Raymond Wozniak, $150,000.

1308 E. Seiberling Ave., Peoria Heights: James R. and Tonya M. Sneed to Robert J. Koszuta, $150,000.

3213 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Steven E. Sanchez to Briana K. Whitaker and Samapriya Roy, $150,000.

1615 E. Sherman St., Mossville: Richard D. Smith and Tracy Buckley Smith to Sarah Morrissey, $153,000.

1325 W. Walnut St., Chillicothe: Jacqueline C. Gill to Royal K. and Michelle N. Randall, $154,900.

4117 N. Hawthorne Place, Peoria: Timothy and Amanda Gilmore to Von I. and Susan G. Waggoner, $157,000.

3320 N. North St., Peoria: Lynn K. Decker to Larry L. and Cheryl L. Pillman, $158,000.

1002 W. Applewood Lane, Peoria: Thomas L. Brown to Carl Soderstrom Jr., $165,000.

4123 W. Carrousel Lane, Peoria: William H. Bicher to Edward Galaska and Kimberly S. Tan, $166,000.

5031 N. Mansfield Drive, Peoria: Paul T. and Kathryn E. Martin to Phillip and Michelle Towner, $166,000.

5815 N. Imperial Drive, Peoria: Jason M. and Amber E. Parkinson to Gregory V. Boyle, $170,000.

713 N. University St., Peoria: Daniel D. Wallace and Sara E. Sawyer to William Crotz, $174,000.

217 E. Maple St., Elmwood: Joshua T. and Karla L. Begner to Cartus Financial Corp., $175,000.

217 E. Maple St., Elmwood: Cartus Financial Corp. to Vicky L. Rupert, $175,000.

4805 W. Lynnhurst Drive, Peoria: John E. and Gladys J. Gunn to Aundres L. Randle, $210,000.

2206 W. Miners Drive, Dunlap: Velayutham and Chitra Subramaniyan to Vratrun Robertson and Tanya Vinson, $216,500.

115 W. Merle Lane, Peoria: Troy Overholt to Jamie Bush, $217,000.

3409 W. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: St. Joseph The Worker Properties LLC to John Tejada, $221,500.

906 W. Austin Drive, Peoria: Melissa Leaf to Patricia A. Davis, $227,000.

10916 N. Jason Drive, Dunlap: Stacey L. Miller to Natalie Barch, $230,000.

116 W. Hillside Court, Dunlap: Joshua D. Meeuwse to Elizabeth A. Schmitt, $230,500.

4616 W. Sable Way, Peoria: Edward J. Starling, Doing Business As Starling Builders to Darrell and Deborah Albanito, $233,000.

6504 W. Hicks Hollow Road, Princeville: Marion B. and Mary Ann Grant to Rachel Dellinger and Craig A. Davis, $237,000.

2811 W. School St., Dunlap: Robert Cox to Brittany Cusack, $245,000.

7228 N. Benjamin Court, Peoria: Jeffrey M. and Jennifer J. Shields to Jesse F. and Erin N. Rieker, $268,500.

4012 S. Deer Run, Bartonville: Gary M. and Nancy L. Kantner to Daniel K. and Erin M. Swan, $269,900.

2604 W. Stonehenge Court, Peoria: Robert J. and Heather R. Ketcham to Brian C. Sarlitto and Mary E. O’Reilly, $275,000.

6207 W. Clairemont Court, Edwards: Thomas J. and Nicole R. Collins to Steven J. Hucal and Anastasia Miller Hucal, $282,500.

3205 W. Saddle Creek Drive, Dunlap: Javier and Ashley Jurado to Arpit R. Bhatia and Radhika Gandhi, $286,000.

12039 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap: Theodore A. Gambogi to Jason M. and Amber E. Parkinson, $297,000.

2025 W. Murphy Drive, Dunlap: James E. and Jennifer A. Mies to David and Lisa Kesse, $299,000.

416 W. Mossville Road, Peoria: William and Lauren Blair to Cartus Financial Corp., $305,000.

416 W. Mossville Road, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp; to Tony M. Schierbeck, Philip G. Burdette and Amanda Burdette, $305,000.

11107 N. Trigger Road, Dunlap: Eric R. Brown and Pamela S. Dietlein Brown to Clint and Sandra Carter, $320,000.

15201 W. Todd School Road, Glasford: Devin L. Birch and Danielle O. Bailey Birch to Celeste S. Stack, $330,000.

4011 W. Crimson Road, Dunlap: Matthew and Amanda Millhollin to Tony M. and Debra S. Schierbeck, $350,000.

3315 W. Farmington Road, Peoria: Larry F. Kelch, Raymond M. Kelch, Alan J. Kelch, Diane M. Cass and Barbara J. Kelch to Ag Land Fs Inc., $360,000.

4203 W. Constitution Drive, Bartonville: Bodine Services of Peoria LLC to Univar Solutions USA Inc., $403,200.

107 Ne Roanoke Ave., Peoria: Alcyone LLC to Shane M. Sharp, $512,000.

4306 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights: Adnan Assad to Peoria Heights Property 4 LLC, $700,000.

3100 W. St. Charles Place, Peoria: Jordan A. and Fanny S. Levitt to Robert F. and Megan M. Arseniadis, $705,000.

NW Quarter Section 3-8-6E, Logan Township, and SW Quarter Section 34-9N-6E, Rosefield Township: John W. Jr. and Marilyn M. Stevens to Darren A. and Julie A. Harding, $800,000.

405 Phelps St., 237 NE Rock Island Ave., 1708 & 1005 NE Monroe St., 616 Morton St., 1119 & 1505 NE Perry Ave., 705 Voris St., 815 E. Ravine Ave., 2814 N. Sheridan Road, 600 W. Hanssler Place, 805 E. Republic St., 2308 & 2405 N. Delaware Ave., 1819 N. Bigelow St., 1620 N. Bourland Ave., 1719 N. Valley Ave., 3335 N. Leroy Ave., 123 S. Merriman Court, 101 N. Sand St., 1714 W. Smith St., 422 & 428 S. Western Ave., 2102, 2214 & 2303 W. Millman St., 2213, 2112 & 1824 W. Lincoln Ave., 802 & 805 S. Shelley St., 1035 S. Brown St., 2007 & 2706 W. Humboldt St., 2315 W. Starr St., 1029 & 1400 S. Laramie St., 2612 W. Malone St., 1919 W. Clarke Ave., 734 S. Western Ave., 2726 W. Wyoming St., 1810 N. Maryland Ave., 3006 W. Krause Ave., 708 W. MacQueen Ave., 2603 W. Garden St., 1005 & 1013 W. McClure Ave., 1612 N. North St., 2021 & 1321 S. Stanley St., 2001 W. Antoinette St., 720 W. Armstrong Ave., 1311 N. Broadway St., 1821 W. Butler St., 1710 NE Jefferson Ave., 703 Mary St., 809 S. Matthew St., 1020 W. Willcox Ave., 1205 E. Corrington Ave., 1020 E. Nebraska Ave., 909 E. Gift Ave., 907 W. Thrush Ave., 510 Spitznagle Ave2110 W. Garden St., 1026 S. Westmoreland Ave., 531 Van Buren St., 2401 W. Ann St., 2125 W. Marquette St., 2713 W. Humboldt St., 2010 N. Atlantic St. and 2008 N. Indiana Ave., Peoria: Selby Enterprises LLC to Rhea & Jiya Investments LLC, $2,100,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

305 Elm St., North Pekin: Stephanie D. and Twila K. Myers to Thomas L. Myers Jr., $80,000.

300 Lynn St., Washington: Jessica Bauer to Mason G. Sandy, $83,000.

105 Craig Road, Marquette Heights: Ryan and Kristin L. Goode to Isaiah Gilham, $87,500.

102 North Court, Marquette Heights: Larry Litchfield to Terry Jr. and Raquel S. Blair, $89,500.

1010 Mary St., Pekin: Stephen and Lindsey L. Grys to Brennan Glidewell, $90,000.

509 S. Nelson St., Morton: Richard H. Berg to Kathleen Hurst, $95,000.

10417 Evergreen Drive, Manito: Lori L. Lair to Kevin and Monica D. Justus, $97,400.

1407 S. Seventh St., Pekin: Ryan L. Singleton to Ronald and Angel Martin, $100,500.

2209 Easter Ave., Pekin: Janelle Sylvester to Brock M. and Brody Schmidgall, $101,000.

604 Monroe St., Mackinaw: Molly A. McGrath to Keith E. Schmidgall, $106,000.

101 S. Grandview Lane, Tremont: Randle E. Eggers and Brenda L. Picken to Abbi Shenaut, $110,850.

10199 Edgewood Drive, Manito: Alex and Tia Mortensen to Brent Barding, $115,000.

501 S. Griffin St., Armington: Brad and Holli Robbins to Erich Nobis, $115,000.

126 North St., Washington: Mark and Karla Haning to Shelby Batterton, $115,000.

2480 Washington Road, Washington: Geoffrey R. Hickman to 4G EP LLC, $115,000.

1871 Linsley St., Washington: Martin and Joyce Hosbrough to Bruce Waldschmidt, $119,900.

319 E. Almond Drive, Washington: Kerik B. Wileman to Lane Ragon, $119,900.

219 Devron Circle, East Peoria: Stephanie L. O'Laughlin to Catherine M. Craig and Kenneth R. Klotz, $120,000.

1121 S. Sixth St., Pekin: Joey E. and Kristina L. Nizzia to Bryan and Ashley Stuckel, $121,000.

1107 Jefferson St., Pekin: Jason and Jaclyn R. Lamer to Wesley Green, $122,000.

403 and 405 N. Western Ave., Minier: Alan D. and Barbara A. Canopy to Justin C. Eveland, $123,000.

238 Briargate Road, Washington: Kathryn R. Ball to Lisa A. Ferraro, $124,900.

205 S. Washington St., Armington: Kay A. Stroud to Brad and Holli Robbins, $125,000.

127 Geraldine St., Green Valley: Ronald E. and Cindy L. Baker to Melodee L. Campbell, $130,000.

1716 Meadow Ave., East Peoria: Trey and Alexandrea Brabson to Shawn M. Brockway, $130,000.

11 Oakhill Court, Pekin: Robert R. and Ruth E. Oleson to Shane Scott, $130,000.

123 Lincoln Pkwy., East Peoria: Michael A. McCarthy to Anthony Seaman, $131,000.

2200 State St., Pekin: Darren Michael to Jacob and Michelle States, $140,000.

304 Dundee Road, East Peoria: Larry D. and Mary J. Smith to Michael Cerrato, $142,200.

610 Catherine St., Washington: Willie Halcomb to Matthew Domico, $147,500.

804 W. Muller Road, East Peoria: Janis D. McAtee to Frank L. Gutierrez, $150,000.

210 N. Fourth Ave., Morton: Nicolas R. and Kathryn P. Saylor to Amber J. Horsch and Evan D. Kopp, $150,500.

252 Sheffield Road, Groveland: Biliq Associates LLC to Shannon Geiman and Jacob Schmit, $175,000.

115 N. Fourth Ave., Morton: Jon T. and Rachel Harless to Angela N. Kautz, $173,000.

407 Wagner St., Washington: Jennifer K. Van Quakbeke to Kathryn R. Ball, $178,000.

216 Cavalier Road, Marquette Heights: Joshua C. and Chelsey C. Kitts to Trey and Alexandrea Brabson, $183,900.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Ladonna L. Orr to Bryan P. and Tiffany T. Spragg, $187,500.

1500 S. Second Ave., Morton: Kurt M. and Mailee R. Smith to Albert D. and Carol A. Baker, $192,000.

106 Charity Lane, East Peoria: Salvation Army to Raymond Chumney III, $199,000.

2102 Mariana Drive, Pekin: Gregory D. and Sharon L. Murphy to Craig and Erin Heilman, $202,500.

3531 Allentown Road, Pekin: Byron J. Jr. and Suzanne L. Adcock to Joshua C. and Misty L. Beautow, $225,000.

1900 Tanglewood Drive, Pekin: Wright Enterprises LLC to Curt and Carol Capper, $232,500.

29 Hyde Park Drive, Morton: Bobby and Lisa Jones to Nicolas R. and Kathryn P. Saylor, $246,500.

456 S. Mississippi Ave., Morton: David and Jamie C. Troyer to Kurt M. and Mailee R. Smith, $259,900.

2 Osprey Court, Pekin: Cory and Jamie Adolphson to Joey and Kristina Nizzia, $262,000.

2200 Sheridan Road, Pekin: Winfred R. and Sara J. Richardson to Karen J. Seime, $274,900.

1420 Aspen Drive, Washington: Sean R. Grove to Michelle A. Munstedt, $285,000.

18 Oklahoma Court, Morton: Stacy A. Litersky to Mark W. and Lindsey I. Sefried, $295,000.

15836 Red Shale Road, Pekin: Eric T. and Rachel Myers to Nicholas and Kari Leitze, $509,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Lot 4 and part of Lot 5, Block 24, Kipp and Davison's Addition, Original Town, Minonk: Herbert G. Pinkham to Erica L. Bane and Kim J. and Teresa L. Whittington, $79,500.

Main Street, El Paso: Troy A. and Elma E. Mann to James Mounce, $80,000.

Parts of Outlot 65, Original Town, Minonk: Michelle S. Welch to James and Annette Geringer, $87,500.

129 Rosemary Lane, Germantown Hills: Samuel Kosiara to Wesley E. and Katherine A. Rohman, $94,000.

1008 W. Front St., Roanoke: Timothy S. Hyde to Jack Hyde, $100,000.

338 E. Second St., El Paso: Alexander E. and Christine A. Mayhall to Sarah J. Patten, $110,000.

315 S. Lafayette St., Metamora: Brittney M. Gehrt to Brogan West, $115,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Evan C. and Elisabeth J. Zimmerman to Jared M., Kenneth W., Tobias J. and Todd J. Fehr, $120,000.

410 E. Robinson St., Goodfield: Joann Cooper to Jason and Kaylin Bosworth, $127,500.

321 S. Hanover St., Metamora: Blake A. and Mara C. Mishler to Debra A. Ottenbacher, $129,500.

106 W. Pine St., Metamora: Wyatt D. and Natalie K. Wood to Megan Griffin, $135,000.

311 N. Lincoln St., Metamora: Ryan D. and Heather M. Hogan to Jesse Burford, $138,500.

312 Whispering Oaks Drive, Metamora: Mark S. and Cynthia M. Ruder to Ryan D. and Heather M. Hogan, $180,000.

277 Old Germantown Road, East Peoria: Gerald A. Potter to Jose Montoya and Eveyda Valladares, $185,000.

Lots 5 and 6, Wathen's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Jackson D. and Mary Jean Hickok to Daniel D. and Milinda K. Garretson, $200,000.

1503 Lake Santa Fe Drive, Metamora: Jeffrey T. and Cynthia R. Phillips to Blake A. and Mara C. Mishler, $212,500.

1119 Belsly Way, Metamora: Christopher and Christina Rigg to Wyatt D. and Natalie K. Wood, $214,900.

325 E. Eller Drive, East Peoria: Joel L. and Cindy L. Peterson to Robert L. Becraft Jr., $227,500.

614 and 616 State Route 116, Metamora: Preferred Homes Inc. to Bird in the Hand Staffing LLC, $230,000.

418 Lakemper Drive, Metamora: Cory J. and Hollie N. Clubb to Steven A. Buttice II and Lindsay T. Clark, $234,000.

22 Woodford Way, Metamora: Steve D. and Nancy D. Jones to Trent D. and Kaylee S. Yoder, $350,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Adam E., Eric E. and Denise A. Kingdon and Wesley A. and Wilha M. Kingdon to Sacred Heart Farms LLC, $580,361.

302 and 306 Holland Road, Metamora: Robert D. and Penny S. Burroughs to Justa Holdings LLC, $720,000.