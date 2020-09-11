PEORIA — Family and friends will make their final goodbyes on Saturday when services are held for former Peoria Rivermen defenseman Tyler Amburgey.

The Lavon, Texas, resident died at home at age 29 on Aug. 29. His family said he had COVID-19 at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife, Aimee, and daughter, Rylee.

His celebration of life ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Buckingham Road Church of Christ in Garland, Texas.

Amburgey was a member of the Rivermen's inaugural team in the SPHL in 2013-14. He played two seasons for Peoria.

Amburgey played roller hockey and later ice hockey from the time he was 7. He was selected to play for the first-ever AAA under-14 team in the Dallas area at age 13.

He was selected for the prestigious USA Hockey National Team Development Program and played for the U.S. under-17 and under-18 teams in Ann Arbor, Mich.

He went on to a junior hockey career in the USHL, then a pro career in the ECHL, CHL and SPHL.

Post-career, he moved on to coaching youth hockey programs in the Dallas area.

"Tyler was a genuine kind soul who left us with an abundance of wonderful memories," wrote his family in a tribute to their loved one. "Life will not be the same without him, but we trust that the Lord’s timing is as it should be, even if we cannot begin to understand it. We are grateful for the years Tyler was given to us."

Amburgey's brain was donated to the Boston University School of Medicine Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center for scientific testing to advance CTE brain trauma research.

"Tyler’s unselfish gift of himself to Boston University ... is his gift that will live on," his family wrote.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Texas Warriors Hockey Scholarship Fund in honor of Tyler Amburgey.

Those may be mailed to 2752 Links, The Colony, Texas 75056, attention Ralph Pike.

"Tyler’s family would like to thank all of our family and friends who have provided such an outpouring of support during this difficult time," an official statement read. "Your kindness and prayers have helped to bring a bit of peace and healing to our days and we cannot thank you enough."

