PEORIA — New COVID-19 cases skyrocketed over the past week at Bradley University.

The school’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updates at 11 a.m. each Friday, showed 102 positive cases (on and off campus) during the university’s third week. The first week had nine, while the second week had 18. Each of the first two weeks included only on-campus results.

In week three, the highest daily tally by far was Thursday, with 39. The total cases for the semester is at 142.

Further, the positivity rate has zoomed. In the first and second weeks, the positivity rates were 2.58% and 8.33%, respectively. In the third week, amid 325 on-campus tests, the positivity rate for students hit 14.48%. Overall in Peoria County, the positivity rate since March is 4.2%, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

Tuesday, Bradley announced remote-only learning until Sept. 23, with students quarantined to their residences, on and off campus. The move was an effort to stem exposure to the coronavirus. At the time, the school had more than 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 500 students students already quarantined.

In that announcement, the school said that if enough improvement is not seen, remote-only learning could be continued for the remainder of the semester. A decision is expected by Sept. 21.