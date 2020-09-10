PEKIN -- The COVID-19 pandemic is no match for the Pekin Marigold Festival's annual Chalk Walk.

"I'd say the Chalk Walk is about 95% the same as always this year," said event co-organizer Terri Gambetti. "We're fortunate that the Chalk Walk follows IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) guidelines for a public event. Safety is our No. 1 concern."

The sixth annual Chalk Walk will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 13, once again on the northeast section of the sidewalk that surrounds the perimeter of the Mineral Springs Park lagoon.

Social distancing and masks are required, in accordance with Pekin Park District and IDPH guidelines.

Artists will be spaced out a little farther than in the past.

"Each artist is assigned an 8-foot-by-8-foot sidewalk square," Gambetti said. "Instead of having one square between artists, there will be two squares between artists. Instead of being separated by about 10 feet, artists will be separated by about 15 feet."

Gambetti said the new spacing will result in a visual masterpiece for spectators.

"The artists will be spread out farther around the lagoon," she said. "That will be spectacular to watch."

There's one other minor change in the Chalk Walk, also a safety measure.

"We always had extra supplies, like brushes, towels, water, etc., for artists who didn't have them," Gambetti said. "We won't be doing that this year. Artists must bring their own supplies."

Only non-oil based, non-permanent chalk/pastels are allowed to be used by artists.

Preschool is a new Chalk Walk age category this year, joining sixth grade and under, junior high school, high school and adult.

"We added preschool because of what we've noticed during the pandemic," Gambetti said. "Kids that age have been expressing themselves with chalk art on sidewalks, driveways and garage floors."

Artists can work between noon and 4 p.m. on the day of the Chalk Walk. Judging will be at 4 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

Winners will receive cash prizes.

The Festival Chairperson's Choice will be chosen by Baylee Gambetti. The Grand Marshal’s Choice will be chosen by Mary Haynes.

Other award categories are the Artists' Choice, People's Choice, Best in Theme, Best in 3D, Best in Show, and first place in each of the age categories.

The Miss Marigold Choice won't be awarded this year because pageant was canceled.

"The judges will look for creativity, a good design, and use of chalk in the artwork," Terri Gambetti said. "There are lots of ways to use chalk."

The number of Chalk Walk participants has increased each year, with more than 50 artists competing last year. There's usually a good crowd for the event. Spectators this year will need to be socially distanced.

Those wanting to check out the Chalk Walk artwork after the event can normally see them for two or three days after they've been created.

Pre-registration forms for the Chalk Walk are available at the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce office, 402 Court St. Forms and the $10 per square registration fee can be turned in at the office.

To register online, go to PekinChamber.com.

Onsite registrations will be taken starting at 11 a.m., Sept. 13.

A free Chalk Walk clinic will be held at noon Aug. 30 at Leo's Art Studio, 408 Court St.

Previous Chalk Walk winners will share tips and how-to's, then participants will step outside into downtown Pekin to practice their techniques.

To sign up for the clinic, contact Terri Gambetti at 241-0715 or tsgambetti@aol.com. Masks are required and social-distancing guidelines will be followed at the clinic.

Terri Gambetti and her daughter Baylee Gambetti were co-organizers of the Chalk Walk during the event's first five years.

With Baylee Gambetti tied up this year with her festival chairperson duties, Amelia Schurman is the Chalk Walk co-organizer.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.