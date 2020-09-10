WASHINGTON — Tom Berlett wasn't going to let 9/11 slip by this year without honoring the city's first responders.

Washington's special events coordinator had to cancel the city's annual observance of 9/11 on Sunday in Washington Park because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, but he feels he's doing the next best thing.

A group of volunteers led by Dennis Hermann will post U.S. flags at the Washington Police Station, 115 W. Jefferson St., and Washington Fire Station, 200 N. Wilmor Road, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Friday. The flags will remain up until sundown.

Berlett wants Washington residents to fly their own U.S. flags Friday and for motorists to honk when they see the flags at the police and fire stations.

"Let our policemen, firemen and emergency medical personnel know we're thinking about them," Berlett said. "We can't honor them Sunday, but having the flags at their stations will bring attention to our first responders and, in a small way, thank them for what they do for us every day."

Berlett said he and others who plan the city's annual 9/11 observance were "waiting and hoping" for a loosening of gathering restrictions so the observance could be held.

It never happened.

"We just could not come up with a plan that would protect people," Berlett said. "We had 400 chairs set up last year in the park, and they were all filled. There's no way we could do that this year. It wasn't worth the risk."

Berlett said he was planning to have special awards presented and a special guest speaker at the area's only continuous 9/11 observance.

Instead, that will have to wait until next year.

"You know, we had to cancel our city's Memorial Day parade and service this year, too, because of the pandemic, which left a lot of veterans behind," Berlett said.

"I feel responsible to make sure we have Memorial Day and 9/11 events next year."

