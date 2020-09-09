PERU — With one clue eliminated Tuesday, police and cadaver dogs returned Wednesday to search the site where a serial killer claims to have dumped a victim about 15 years ago.

In late August, Dellmus Colvin told a podcast — and, later, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office — he killed the woman at a truck stop outside LaSalle before leaving her naked body at a now-shuttered truck wash north of Peru, sometime around 2005. Last week, a dog at the site sniffed out a bone fragment, which underwent testing by a forensic anthropologist.

Tuesday, LaSalle County Coroner William Wujek said the bone will not help verify the killing or identify the victim.

"The bone fragment has been identified as non-human by multiple professional experts," Wujek said.

However, Sheriff Tom Templeton said Wednesday that Colvin’s account still carries credibility. Though the on-site probe was paused after the discovery of the bone last week, investigators and cadaver dogs resumed searching the area Wednesday.

"We’ll see what comes up," Templeton said.

He expected the search to last just one day, for now. Depending on Wednesday’s results, police will determine their next step.

Colvin, 61, is serving two life sentences in Ohio for the 2003 murders of two prostitutes. Colvin, an over-the-road truck driver, later pleaded guilty in the killings of four other women in Ohio and one in New Jersey. He has claimed to have slain dozens more women.

In August, Colvin was interviewed by phone by Phil Chalmers for his podcast "Where the Bodies are Buried," in which serial killers often spill their secrets. Colvin said that around 2004 or 2005, he stopped at the Flying J Travel Center outside LaSalle along Interstate 80.

There, he met the woman, whom he described as white with dirty-blonde hair. He killed the woman there, then drove to a truck wash north of Peru. He said he left the naked corpse behind the business, but took her clothing to Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Last week, he told the same story to LaSalle County sheriff’s detectives.

As to the identity of the woman, investigators have no pending missing-persons cases that immediately fit the scenario. According to Colvin, the woman worked as a prostitute outside the truck stop, in which case she might not be from the area.

