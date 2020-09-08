PEKIN -- There will be a Festive Foods Court at this year's Pekin Marigold Festival.

It will be up and running Sept. 12 and 13, the final two days of the truncated three-day festival.

That's great news for the 90 or so students, plus the staff and administrators at Faith Baptist Christian School in Pekin.

"We've had a booth at Festive Foods for more than 20 years. It's the school's biggest fundraiser each year. All the profits go to our fine arts and sports programs," said Michelle Bond, who is in her third year overseeing the Faith Baptist booth.

Thanks to food sales, volunteer efforts and Faith Baptist Church members contributing money toward the purchase of food, the K-12 school normally makes about $10,000 annually from its Festive Foods booth.

Thirteen vendors -- as usual, all not-for-profit organizations -- have signed up to sell food at this year's Festive Foods, which will be held in the parking lot at Pekin First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court St.

In a normal year, there are 20 or 21 vendors at Festive Foods.

Festive Foods normally occupies a large chunk of Mineral Springs Park, which is across 14th Street from First United Methodist Church.

The church parking lot normally is used for Marigold Festival parking and is a fund-raiser for the church. The church isn't charging the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce for the use of its lot for Festive Foods.

"That's because we're here to serve the community," said church member Josh Hafliger, who also is co-organizer of Festive Foods along with Charles Robertson.

Hafliger said he and Robertson have worked closely with the Tazewell County Health Department to make this year's Festive Foods a safe experience and hopefully a profitable one for the 13 vendors.

"Having Festive Foods so close to Mineral Springs Park is the best way to make it feel as normal as possible," Hafliger said.

"This is such a challenging year. Festive Foods was a huge success last year. It exceeded our imagination. I hope it does well this year. The groups and organizations that have booths provide a lot of events and services for the community."

Festive Foods will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 13.

There won't be long lines or picnic tables in a park setting. Instead, it will be a drive-through, carry-out operation.

Vehicles will pull into the church parking lot, and occupants will place their orders after checking out the menu. Runners will bring food to vehicles and handle payments, which must be made by credit or debit card.

Those who want to tip a runner -- for example, a Faith Baptist high school student -- can do so with cash.

The Festive Foods menu was expected to be posted on social media by the end of August.

Faith Baptist volunteers will sell tenderloins and funnel cakes. Lemon shakeups and elephant ears are normally on the Faith Baptist menu, but not this year.

"We're not allowed to sell drinks, and elephant ears require quite a bit of manpower," Bond said.

About 10 people will work in the Faith Baptist booth at one time, Bond said. Each person will wear a face shield, a recommendation from the Tazewell County Health Department.

This is Bond's third year organizing Faith Baptist's booth. She's a member of the Faith Baptist School Board and she has two sons in the school, an eighth-grader and an 11th-grader.

Her husband Mark is a 1989 Faith Baptist high school graduate.

This is Hafliger's fourth year helping organizing Festive Foods. He's worked on the event with Robinson for three years.

In addition to food, Marigold Festival commemorative mugs will be sold at Festive Foods for $4.

