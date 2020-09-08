PEORIA — OSF HealthCare Faith Community Nurse Randall McClallen has been working with the unsheltered homeless population in Peoria for about a year, but it wasn’t until after the pandemic hit that he really got to know many of his clients.

"A lot of the people I’m working with now, I had seen at Sophia’s Kitchen, but they didn’t speak to me or use my services for various reasons," said McClallen during a recent phone interview.

"There’s a lot of mistrust and mental health issues, so it’s taken me a long time – several months to a year – to gain their trust."

When the pandemic hit, many services that area homeless people rely on temporarily shut down, including Sophia’s Kitchen, a soup kitchen run by the Heart of Peoria Catholic Community. The shutdown also disrupted McClallen’s daily routine; instead of going to various organizations to see clients, McClallen found himself making "house calls." Jolt Harm Reduction, a Peoria-based agency created to reduce the collateral damage of illegal drug use, helped McClallen figure out where his clients were living and to gain their trust.

"I heard through JOLT that there was a group living underneath a loading dock. I went down there and I found four, five, six, guys living underneath the loading docks, and I just started talking to them to see what they needed, take them a cup of coffee, help them with their medications, and that’s how it just got started," said McClallen. "One of the guys had recent surgery and needed follow-up care, and that’s how I got Dr. Stapel pulled in. I called her and said ‘this is what I’m working with, what can we do for this guy?’"

Today, Stapel, the medical director for community care at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, sees homeless patients at least once a week.

"Right now, we have it set up that our official visit times are the first and third Wednesday of the month at Dream Center when they transport people for showers," said Stapel. "Then, on the second and fourth Thursdays, we go out from nine till noon in a caravan to find people where they are."

The street medicine program is just one of the services offered through OSF’s Faith Community Nurse program. With a mission to travel to where people work, pray and play to connect them with the care they need, the program combines medical services with faith-based services in an effort to treat the whole person.

As such, the team included Pastor Seth Major of Reachway Church on a recent Thursday morning when Stapel, McClallen and internal medicine resident Dr. Vivian Wrenn made the rounds. Their first stop was a tiny studio apartment where 56-year-old John Murray has been living for a few months after being unsheltered for a number of years. Murray was recovering from an infection in his leg.

"The one thing we have to watch for is a clot in this leg," said Stapel while gently examining the heavily-scabbed wound.

The visit concluded with a prayer and a brief visit with Murray’s friend who was sitting in a wheelchair on the sidewalk outside. Stapel paused to examine the man’s feet.

"How about going to the podiatrist to get your nails cut?" said Stapel. "They can dig into the toes and cause a wound, which could be hard to heal since you are diabetic."

The next stop was at a nearby community garden where McClallen hoped to find a man he’d just recently met.

"When I last saw him, he was wearing a big coat in this heat," said McClallen. "There might be some mental health issues there. I believe he needs some medical attention."

Stapel stayed in the car while McClallen spoke to the man. A few minutes later Stapel stepped into the park and met her newest patient. They found a shady spot where they sat and talked for about ten minutes before the team moved on. McClallen deemed the visit a success.

"Today was a huge breakthrough. This was the most he’s ever talked," McClallen said.

Just before noon the group made their final stop at a large encampment beneath a downtown bridge. Twelve tents were arranged on the site. As McClallen spoke with people clustered near the tents, Stapel and Wrenn set up folding chairs and invited their patient, 29-year-old Tamera "Mississippi" Bishop, to have a seat. At the end of the visit, Stapel wrapped a stretchy bandage around Bishop’s injured wrist.

"Thank you for wrapping my arm up, it’s been killing me," said Bishop after giving Stapel a big smile. "I love it that you guys do this. Everybody needs medical care, including me. We don’t have stuff like this in Mississippi. It’s amazing."

Leslie Renken can be reached at 270-8503 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.