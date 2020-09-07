During the Fan Fest comic convention in Chicago in the summer of 2019, artist Rich Kunz approached a group of writers with an idea for a collaborative project.

Pekin-based authors Trever Bierschbach and Rey Clark agreed to team up with Kunz. Bierschbach said that the Kunz’ artistic talent and the unique nature of his endeavor were key elements in his decision to help bring readers the fantasy world Realm of Thraul.

"Usually an author goes to an artist and commissions art of their characters," he explained. "Rarely have I ever heard it being the other way around. Rich's skill was a huge factor. The first piece I remember him showing me was beautiful and I wanted to be a part of the project right away. I really feel like we're breaking new ground with collaborative rights here, and that's something I want to be a part of and shape."

Realm of Thraul is dominated by four factions based on the four suits in a traditional deck of cards. Each suit is given a theme, and only the Spades and Clubs are able to use magic, while the Diamonds and Hearts rely on technology. Assigned to write about the Spades, Bierschbach began working on short stories last fall and finished them in about six months.

"I wrote a character background for the three face cards in the Spades, as well as some information on the Ace, which is their deity," Bierschbach said. "I then wrote a short story for the jack, queen, and king, which makes up the first book. Since I'm an indie author, I did the formatting and publishing myself, so everything was kept in house so to speak. Rich is doing some amazing artwork for each, and has plans to create a physical deck of standard playing cards, with his art being the face cards in the deck. There may be other products released with the project, but we haven't finalized everything yet."

Bierschbach’s resulting book "Realm of Thraul: Spades Collector’s Edition," was released this spring and is available on Amazon. He's also at work on a novella about The Spades. As a creator of a fantasy world in his own right, Bierschbach said he particularly relished the opportunity to delve into and contribute to someone else’s creation.

"With this, Rich gave us the world, though it's a bit like a sandbox with only a few toys already in place," Bierschbach added. "We have a lot of freedom to create, to mold the characters, and come up with unique ways to tell their stories. In the case of Aara, the Jack of Spades, the art was already done so I got a lot about her character from that single image. With Brielle, the Queen and Edmun, the King, there was no art so Rich and I passed details back and forth until the characters started to emerge."

The characters that emerged include a temperamental King Edmun; a resilient, devious Queen Brielle; and a prideful, ambitious Aara. The internally corrupting influence of the dark magic they can wield feeds upon and accentuates their desire for power.

"They are a culture of excess where power is everything and those who have it will do anything to retain it," said Bierschbach.

Bierschbach added that Clark will focus on Realm of Thraul’s Diamonds, a Japanese-inspired culture with Steampunk-themed technology. He anticipates that a year or more of work remains before the overall Realm of Thraul project is completed, but said new ideas could lead to new stories, art books, and gaming.

"It's a huge commitment, what we're doing, and Rich is very devoted to making sure we have a good team that all works consistently toward the same goal," said Bierschbach.

Bierschbach’s bibliography includes his 2018 book, "Embers of Liberty," and his 2019 collection of science fiction and fantasy stories "When Heroes Rise." "Embers of Liberty," is set in Illinois of a dystopian future. The stories of "When Heroes Rise," are tales of honor and sacrifice set at various times in the history of Thelos, a world of Bierschbach’s creation. He believes his collaboration with Kunz will pay dividends for his writing career.

"Rich has been so gracious with providing the art for us to sell at shows, and we're sending him books to sell at his," Bierschbach said. "Books can be a tough sell sometimes, especially for indie authors. Having such beautiful artwork at our booths and tables has already had a positive effect on that."