MACOMB -- A Macomb bar popular with Western Illinois University students plans to remain open after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak and public exposures were traced to The Ritz, 215 N. Randolph St., according to the McDonough County Health Department.

The exposures took place Aug. 21, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, the health department reported. It also reported The Ritz is following federal guidelines regarding cleaning and disinfection.

A Ritz Facebook post Thursday confirmed the positive COVID tests. The employees are quarantining at home, and others are being monitored.

"The bar will continue to operate on its normal schedule," the post stated. "Please make sure that you stay safe and mask up."

Positive tests for the disease coronavirus causes have increased in McDonough County since the late-August return of WIU students. Classes there began Aug. 24.

On Thursday, the health department reported 30 new positive COVID tests, including 14 among people in their 20s and nine among people between 10 and 20.

According to WIU, 46 students have been positive in tests the school has collected, as of early Friday. About 1,850 tests have been reported.