River Beach Pub & Eatery has served its last Larry’s sandwich, at least for now.

The longtime popular restaurant along the Illinois River about 5½ miles south of Chillicothe has closed.

It wasn’t clear if the coronavirus pandemic had anything to do with the closure. But owners Larry and Brenda Erikson suggested they are retiring, and the business at 13637 N. River Beach Drive in South Rome is for sale.

"It’s a sad day in a way, but we’re looking forward to moving forward with retirement and looking forward to new ownership that can make it the same or even better," a voice message at the restaurant’s telephone number stated.

River Beach Pub opened in 2007. Aside from the food, the prime feature might have been a patio that overlooked the river.

The view, particularly in good weather, complemented the food and drink and attracted customers from Peoria and beyond, including the nearby Caterpillar Inc. facility in Mossville.

Live music on a regular basis also was a River Beach Pub hallmark.

The Eriksons posted last week on Facebook a statement that didn’t specify their restaurant was closing but did thank its employees and customers.

As of Thursday morning, the post had received 137 comments. Many appeared to go well beyond food with their praise.

Among the comments:

"It was the favorite lunch place for my 90+-year-old Mom and me. We loved sitting on the front porch and watching the hummingbirds and the boats on the river. Precious memories ..."

"My favorite place to eat by far. It's a great place."

"The best job I've ever had. The best bosses and coworkers and customers. It really was a huge family. I'm going to miss everyone terribly."

"We thank you for creating a place not only with great food and atmosphere , but a place of community. A place for family and friends to gather. You made everyone feel welcome."