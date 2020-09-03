A lack of vitamin D may be associated with a higher risk for getting COVID-19, according to newly published research out of the University of Chicago.

Researchers looked at 489 patients tested for COVID-19 at University of Chicago Medicine between March 3 and April 10, whose vitamin D levels had been measured within a year of being tested for COVID-19.

Patients with untreated vitamin D deficiencies were nearly twice as likely to test positive for COVID-19 as patients with sufficient levels of the vitamin, according to the research, which was published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open. The findings were reported earlier this year before the study was officially published.

"Understanding whether treating Vitamin D deficiency changes COVID-19 risk could be of great importance locally, nationally and globally," said Dr. David Meltzer, chief of hospital medicine at University of Chicago Medicine and lead author of the study, in a news release. "Vitamin D is inexpensive, generally very safe to take, and can be widely scaled."

The study cautioned, however, that randomized clinical trials are needed to determine whether and how vitamin D deficiency affects COVID-19 risk.

It may be particularly important to study the issue among Black and Latinx people because, as groups, they tend to have high rates of vitamin D deficiency and have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, the study’s authors noted.

People should only take vitamin D dosages recommended by their doctors, who can test their levels. Too much vitamin D can cause a build up of calcium in the blood which can lead to nausea, vomiting, weakness, and frequent urination and could eventually cause bone pain and kidney problems, according to the Mayo Clinic.