PEORIA -- A Tazewell County woman in her 80s is the 50th person to die in the Peoria area as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

According to public health officials, she was not a resident of a long-term care facility. Due to health privacy reasons, officials tend not to release more information.

She is the 10th Tazewell County person to die due to the virus.

The three counties in the area reported 178 new cases since Friday with Tazewell County adding 52 for an overall total of 1,102.

To give some sense of the rapid increase in cases since the area entered Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, consider that on Aug. 3, Tazewell County had 390 cases. And on July 2, a week after Phase 4 started, Tazewell had 139 overall cases.

The most recent hospitalization data showed a slight decrease -- 0.2 percentage points -- to 1.6% of all Tri-County Area cases.

That translates to 57 people in the hospital, including 20 people in the ICU. That’s a higher number for ICU use here, where recently that number has been in the teens.

Peoria County, the largest by population, showed 111 new cases for a total of 2,408 positive tests since March. Woodford County, the smallest by population, had 280 total cases, up 15 from Friday.