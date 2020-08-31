With an asteroid screaming toward Earth, two places might get blasted:

Russia or Peoria.

That’s the cover story in the latest edition of the Weekly World News. Its massive headline bellows, "Asteroid to hit Earth on Election Day?! Scientists say it could hit Russia OR Peoria."

Yikes. Scary stuff.

Or, maybe not really.

But for real, and as reported last week around the globe, NASA says a car-sized asteroid has a 0.41% chance of slamming into the planet the day before the presidential election. So, you might want to opt for a mail-in ballot.

However, there’s another asteroid — can you believe it? — headed for Earth the very next day, possibly to pound Peoria. That’s the upcoming scoop from the Weekly World News, which touts itself as "The World’s Only Reliable News" source.

Amen.

See, the Weekly World News is not part of the fake-news lamestream media. So, it’s not afraid to run crucial stories, lately including "Zombie cicadas declare war on murder hornets," "Alien impregnates Britney Spears?" and "Man juggles three chainsaws, loses two limbs."

If that news sounds soft, realize that the Weekly World News also has boldly thrown its support behind a third-party presidential ticket. At the top is Bat Boy, its unofficial (and half bat) mascot, with Bigfoot running for veep. In fact, a recent cover story declared, "Bigfoot says ‘Bring it on!’: Ready to debate Pence & Harris." That’s an amusing scenario, though probably not as weird and/or disturbing as what we’ll see between Trump and Biden.

Anyway, the Weekly World News has a long legacy. Founded in 1979, the supermarket tabloid quickly won me over. When the paper stopped printing in 2007, I wrote an homage to its passing: "It's hard to say goodbye to ... the most fascinating periodical ever, The Weekly World News. If you're somehow not a fan, you've seen it at the grocery checkout lines, screaming insane headlines about aliens, Elvis, mermaids, Bigfoot, doomsday — sometimes all in the same story."

But it was revived online in 2009, and its Facebook page makes for an interesting place to visit, as the comments always make you wonder, "Are these people kidding? Kooky? Or both?"

Peoria rarely has been featured in the Weekly World News in recent years. In 2011, during the "Twilight" movie craze, a Peoria dateline accompanied the story, "’Twilight’ causes brain seizures." According to the account, a man at a Peoria theater began "convulsing, screaming and vomiting" during the flick, prompting the cinema to shut down. "That caused a riot in the theatre," the story dutifully reported, "but at least everyone’s brain was safe."

The next year, the site broke a story about a Russian spy who had seduced then-veep Joe Biden, according to a source in America’s heartland: "‘I love Russian spies. That’s my thing,’ Biden reportedly told a waitress in Peoria." Sadly, in a rare journalistic oversight, the Weekly World News didn’t bother explaining how or why Biden had managed to slip off to Peoria to bare his soul to a waitress.

This week, in light of the asteroid risk, Weekly World News readers don’t seem to pity Peoria. Far from it, according to Facebook comments:

• "Anybody else okay with losing Peoria? Seems fine to me."

• "Really hoping for Peoria right now."

• "Russia OR Peoria? Why not both?

• "Peoria, IL says, ‘We hope the Weekly World News means Peoria, AZ.’"

Actually, that last comment was from me. But, as I found out from the Weekly World News, Arizona has nothing to worry about.

As of midday Tuesday, the full story had not been published. But editor-in-chief Greg D’Alessandro gave me an early lowdown about asteroid No. 2, which somehow has gone unreported otherwise. But he says the Weekly World News has an inside source.

"A lot of times, the government hides things from us," he said, his voice seemingly serious before breaking into laughter.

As this tale goes, the Election Day asteroid has a mere 12% chance of disintegrating in the Earth’s atmosphere but a whopping 67% chance of blasting Russia.

"It could cause serious damage to Russia," D’Alessandro said.

Meanwhile, there’s a 21% chance a chunk could break off the asteroid and bash into Peoria. However, don’t panic.

"There’s a good chance it might hit Peoria and just bounce off," D’Alessandro said before cracking up again. "That’s never happened before. It’s amazing."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is working behind the scenes to shoot down the asteroid before it gets anyplace close to Peoria.

"We love Peoria," D’Alessandro said. "We don’t want anything to happen to Peoria."

The Weekly World News will have more on Musk’s feverish work in about a month. So, maybe we’ll see more news about Peoria.

"Stay tuned," D’Alessandro said, chuckling again.

