Fatalities from the disease coronavirus causes continue to mount in LaSalle County.

Another three deaths were announced Monday -- a man in his 80s and women in their 80s and 90s, according to the LaSalle County Health Department in Ottawa.

Bureau County also reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The LaSalle County death total is 48 since the pandemic began. That’s 30 more than the county had amassed by the beginning of August.

Before two deaths were announced Aug. 3, LaSalle County had gone almost three weeks without one.

The health department also announced another 17 positive COVID tests, for a pandemic total of 1,261.

Another 17 COVID patients recovered, for a total of 683.

LaSalle County has about 110,000 residents. Peoria County, which has about 70,000 more residents, reported a total of 36 COVID-related deaths as of Monday.

Peoria County reported almost twice as many positive tests (2,408) as LaSalle County. But Tazewell County has about 25,000 more residents, about 150 fewer positive tests (1,102) and only 10 total deaths.

The Bureau County fatalities were a man in his 40s and another in his 70s. The death total rose to eight.

An additional six positive tests brought the overall Bureau County number to 388. In early July, that total was about one-10th as many.