MACKINAW — Ethelene Martin knows the value of patience.

During World War II, a hometown pen pal was shot down in Europe. For months, no one back home knew whether he was alive or dead. During the wait, she realized her feelings for her friend ran much more deeply: she was in love.

So, after Clyde Martin showed up at her door more than a half-year later and followed with a marriage proposal, she eagerly accepted. They enjoyed 75 years of marriage until he died earlier this month at age 97.

Now Ethelene waits again. Though grieving, the 95-year-old leans on her faith and envisions an eventual, eternal reunion with her beloved husband.

Quietly, she says, "I can wait again."

**********

In early 1923, the McLean County village of Danvers welcomed the arrival of Clyde J. Martin, the son of Orva and Mary Alice Martin. As for a middle name, the "J" stood for nothing.

"I said something to my mother once about my name," Martin recalled decades later. "She told me that Dad wanted to name me after his dad, Jacob, but Mom didn’t like that name. The ’J’ must have been a compromise."

Martin and six siblings grew up poor, even poorer after their father died. While at Danvers High School, he took time away to work out of state for the Civilian Conservation Corps to send money home.

Upon graduating from Danvers High School in 1942, he saw few job opportunities. But in the months following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Army Air Forces needed airmen. After enlisting and training, Martin became a second lieutenant and navigator with the 452nd Bombardment Group’s Eighth Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress Unit.

Meantime, he’d often exchange letters with Ethelene Hasty. Two years his junior at Danvers High School, she dated him a couple of times just before his enlistment. Though no serious sparks flew, they decided to keep in touch as he moved among stateside military bases.

As pen pals, they shared updates on their lives, but no deep romantic yearnings. But that changed not long after Martin shipped off to an English air base on New Year’s Day 1944.

Letters stopped arriving from overseas. And hers were returned in the mail.

Somewhere over Europe, Clyde Martin had gone missing.

**********

In February 1944, navigator Martin and his B-17 crew began their bombing missions. Aside from dropping payloads, nothing noteworthy had occurred. But they expected a challenge as they prepared for a Berlin raid slated for March 3 .

"It was going to be a tough mission," Martin recounted years later. "We all knew it. We were going to bomb Berlin for the first time in daylight. When we got to Berlin we saw all that (antiaircraft) flak and wondered how could we ever get through it."

Yet they indeed pushed through, then turned around to head back to base. En route, Martin’s B-17 took a hit.

"I could feel our plane shake as our guns fired back," Martin recalled. "They always came in from the rear, and I could never get a shot at anything."

As the plane plummeted, the airmen were directed to bail out. Martin jumped out the escape hatch at about 5,000 feet. As trained, he waited as long as possible to pull the cord on his parachute, to give the Nazi’s less time to shoot him as he descended. As he fell, he saw the woods below coming up fast.

"Those trees seemed to be getting bigger," he said. "I pulled the rip cord and, like being grabbed by a giant hand, my legs flew up over my head, and I floated."

On the way down, he heard the approach of a German fighter plane. As the craft came into view, Martin peered closely for any flashes of the plane’s guns. He had a Colt .45 sidearm, and he considered taking a shot. But with the enemy pilot apparently not engaging, Martin decided to not shoot and draw fire.

"I gave the German fighter pilot a waive of my hand," Martin say. "He flew away."

*********

Martin floated down to a Dutch pasture. The first sign looked bad.

"I could see the smoke from the crashed plane about a mile away," he said.

Then he spotted a group of men. Three were from his squad; the others were Dutch. (As Martin found out later regarding his crew of 10, five had died and another had been hurt.) At the sound of an approaching truck, the group ducked into bushes.

"It was the Germans, looking for us," Martin said.

When the coast was clear, they headed to a nearby barn where a meal was prepared. Soon, Martin realized he and his fellow airmen had been rescued by members of the Dutch resistance, which had been hiding people from German authorities since the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands in 1940.

Later, the four airmen were taken to a nearby dwelling and told to lay low during the day, when the Dutch occupants were at work.

"They ... gave us instructions to not move around the house," Martin said. "Don’t flush the toilet, and generally try not to let any neighbors become suspicious."

From there, the foursome would be moved to a different home every few weeks, sometimes by train, other times on foot. They had a few close calls.

At one house, a German solider knocked on the door, came in and talked to the residents, just to shoot the breeze on an idle day. Martin was in an adjacent room with another airman, who had a cold and could not stop himself from coughing.

"He muffled the cough with a pillow," Martin said.

Detecting nothing amiss, the Nazi left.

**********

Time and locations passed uneventfully, with Martin sometimes staying and interacting with airmen from other Allied countries. In August, Martin and three others were moved from Holland to Belgium. There, they stayed in the hayloft of a barn owned by a farmer who was part of the resistance.

One morning, they looked down wide-eyed as six German soldiers arrived, stopping to wash themselves at a water pump outside. When the Germans indicated they would be sticking around for a while, the farmer hatched a plan. He had the Americans sneak out back and each hid inside 12-foot-high haystacks.

While nestled nervously inside the hay, Martin eventually heard airplanes, machine guns and antiaircraft fire.

"I could feel the shrapnel hitting the ground," Martin said.

But Martin remained patient and quiet, and the battle eventually ended. The next day, the farmer returned with good news: the Germans has left.

Eager to flee, the airmen happened to make their way toward a canal, where they spotted British troops on the other side. The Americans started yelling for help, but at first the Brits thought it might be an enemy ruse.

Soon, though, the Americans won over their allies, who ferried them across the canal with a boat. Within days, Martin and his companions were on their way back to their base in England.

And not long after that, he was on his way to America for a visit of a lifetime.

**********

For seven months, no one back home knew what had happened to Clyde Martin, officially listed as missing in action.

Ethelene Hasty busied herself at work. She had relocated to Bloomington, taking a room with a military wife. They worked at Williams Oil-O-Matic Heating Corp., which produced gears for U.S. anti-aircraft guns.

From time to time, she was asked about Martin. She’d always change the subject.

"It was a sad time," she says. "I didn’t want anyone to talk about it."

But as the months wore on, she began to miss him more and more. From her heart, she realized that Clyde Martin was no mere pen pal.

"I never dated anyone else while he was gone," she says.

Aside from work, she mostly stayed home. As Martin’s absence stretched past the half-year mark, she clung to a vague but palpable feeling that he would not be gone forever.

In September 1944, she got a call from Martin’s mom. The Army had located Martin, who was to be transferred stateside.

"I felt very blessed, to know that he was safe," she says.

Still, she wondered what might become of the future — their future, if any.

Yet later that month, she was roused from a nap by a rap on the door. As she got up, her roommate answered the knock.

Ethelene stopped in her bedroom doorway. Inside the front door stood a man in an airman’s uniform.

"We just kind of stood and looked at each others," she recalls quietly. "We finally went to each other and hugged.

"From there on, we were together."

**********

Clyde Martin soon popped the question. The two wed Jan. 11, 1945.

He was transferred to Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, from which Martin was discharged later that year. Under the G.I. Bill, Clyde Martin graduated from the University of Illinois and became a certified public accountant. The couple settled in the Tazewell County village of Mackinaw, where they raised five children, who in turn gave them eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

At the home, Martin kept a windmill in his flower garden, a nod to his fondness of the Dutch. There and overseas, he and fellow airmen would enjoy reunions with members of the Dutch resistance.

Meantime, Martin continued a life of service. His community roles included four decades as secretary-treasurer for the Mackinaw Township Cemetery, two terms on the board of the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Community Unit School District 701 and a whopping 71 years (including some as commander) with Deer Creek American Legion Post 1276.

But perhaps dearest to his heart was the couple’s long-time membership at Mackinaw Christian Church, which they joined in 1952. There, he served as an elder and Sunday school teacher.

"He was a quiet, Christian man," Ethelene Martin said.

In 2015, they moved to the village of Hopedale and into an assisted-living residence at Hopedale Commons. Earlier this year, they marked 75 years of marriage.

On Aug. 18, Clyde Martin died of natural causes, peacefully in his sleep. After a funeral at Mackinaw Christian Church, he was buried with military rites at Mackinaw Township Cemetery.

For the first time in eight decades, Ethelene Martin is without her airman. She thinks back to the months-long wait for him in 1944. Unlike then, she says, she knows exactly where he is now. And because of her faith, she again waits for another, final reunion.

"I’m looking forward to it," she says.

