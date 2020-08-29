These transactions, recorded the week of August 10, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

108 W. South St., Princeville: James D. Nowak to Joey L. Vinson, $79,250.

1405 N. Wilson Ave., Chillicothe: Travis and Tabatha Thacker to Joshua and Jordan Miller, $79,900.

112 E. South St., Princeville: Jacob A. and Morgan A. Woods to Linda K. Anderson, $81,000.

806 E. Seneca Place, Peoria: Benjamin D. and Abby C. Harding to Travis Williams, $82,500.

1249 N. Front St., Chillicothe: Alma J. Vandegraft and Betty L. Kerr to Vernon J. and Sharon Taylor, $85,000.

406 W. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Katherine Ohlmann to Amanda G. Hannie and Debra G. Foster, $88,500.

1204 N. Schneblin Lane, Peoria: Robert E. Bear and Douglas E. Bear to Michael Van Patter, $89,500.

631 W. Main St., Peoria: Joseph G. Abraham III to RCD Properties LLC 631 Main, $90,000.

423 W. Walnut St., Chillicothe: Ellen Perkins to Justin A. Thrall and Desiree L. Little, $91,500.

512 W. Melbourne Ave., Peoria: Daymon L. and Alice E. Aeilts to Erin Blucker, $96,500.

16402 N. Portage St., Chillicothe: Cheryl A. Stenstrom to William Stachewicz, $100,000.

5311 N. Big Hollow Road, Peoria: Joanne M. Ogolin to Robert G. Weyrick Jr. and Stephanie Stevens Weyrick, $101,000.

120 Amsler St., Bartonville: Rasheed and Amber Alhassan to James Dishman, $106,500.

507 W. Albany Ave., Peoria: Nathan and Ryanne Carr to Kedrick J. Studney, $121,000.

3515 W. Pemford Court, Peoria: Habib and Madelyn Ghantous to Roosevelt Crawford and Gwendolyn Words, $126,900.

14813 N. Fruitland Lane, Chillicothe: Jessica L. McAllistar to John Jr. and Sharise Sutter, $127,500.

5826 W. Fairview Road, Peoria: Charlotte J. Carter to Pamela Jury, $129,900.

2248 W. Warwick Drive, Peoria: Aaron D. and Lisa M. Smith to Bradley R. Bock and Nathan P. Cambron, $131,500.

4020 N. Hollyridge Circle, Peoria: Lance J. Koss and Christa J. Taubert to Kevin C. McKelvey and Allison M. Gottwald, $132,500.

6816 N. Frostwood Parkway, Peoria: JGC Enterprises Inc. to Hallmark Property Group LLC, $135,000.

3323 N. Biltmore Ave., Peoria: Sarah R. Glover to Robert Stevenson, Catherine Stevenson and Elizabeth C. Stevenson, $137,000.

5603 N. Woodland Court, Peoria: Jeannette M. Holland and Vivette M. Miller to Brian Monge, $140,000.

3821 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Dunlap: Kori A. and Alyson S. Jensen to Derek J. and Tara L. Derrickson, $142,000.

6024 W. Sioux Trail, Peoria: Jacob and Tara Behrens to Sergio and Shelly Contreras, $148,000.

5624 W. Chippewa Court, Peoria: Patricia J. and John H. Small to Cruikshank Scott, $154,000.

5105 N. Bevalon Place, Peoria: Robert S. Messenger and Casey L. Messenger Knepp to John T. and Alexandria N. Prentiss, $157,000.

1919 W. Riviera Drive, Peoria: Carroll E. Besing and Joan M. Besing to Kelly Pabon, $158,000.

15424 N. River Beach Drive, Chillicothe: Lisa Hammer and Gregory D. Carroll to Roger A. John and Judith A. Bartow, $162,000.

3604 N. Trivoli Road, Trivoli: Walter W. Neer to Matthew Mallicoat and Lana Hammond, $163,000.

4747 W. Pendleton Place, Peoria: Zachary M. and Alexis P. Maloof to Carrie A. Downing Larick, $166,000.

10422 N. North Forest Trail, Peoria: Adam and Katrina Duvendack to Donna Skiles, $167,500.

1829 W. Teton Drive, Peoria: Ryan and Erica Ward to Martell and Susan Smith, $177,000.

9129 S. Fuller Lane, Glasford: Rick D. II and Ashley L. Scott to Gerald and Leona Black, $182,000.

313 W. Ivy Lane, Peoria: William E. and Robin Berkley to Cheryl D. Ellis, $184,000.

5926 W. Ridgecrest Circle, Peoria: Obiora and Adaku Uzoukwu to Aaron D. and Lisa M. Smith, $186,000.

318 W. Hollyridge Circle, Peoria: James W. and Jean A. Cross to John T. Waller, $205,000.

9109 N. Picture Ridge Road, Peoria: Kay L. Ryan to Lance Koss and Christa Taubert, $205,000.

906 W. Kensington Drive, Peoria: Terry L. and Kathleen M. Chambers to Michael A. and Melissa A. Bare, $217,500.

2320 W. Molly Lane, Dunlap: Shane and Lindsey Snyder to Megan Crookham, $219,000.

3501 W. Trail Wood Court, Dunlap: Nancy N. Stroyeck to Randy and Margaret Stuckey, $222,000.

5728 N. Autumn Ridge Court, Peoria: Richard J. and Mary Ann Monge to George and James Ghareeb, $222,900.

819 W. Country Meadows Lane, Peoria: Philip E. and Christine E. Harvey to Laurel Otterstrom, $238,000.

11229 N. Jason Drive, Dunlap: Clyde R. and Christine M. Dennis to Ryan and Erica A. Ward, $242,000.

8629 W. Grange Hall Road, Edwards: Johnathan A. and Madeline T. Wolf to Tommie L. Madlock, $259,900.

9504 W. Whittingham Point, Mapleton: Gerald D. and Kay H. Paul to Timothy and Lindsay Sullivan, $265,000.

3801 W. Thistle Lane, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corp. to Brandon C. and Erin J. Hilst, $267,500.

3801 W. Thistle Lane, Dunlap: Xiaoli Ren and Dongming Guan to Cartus Financial Corp., $278,500.

7110 N. White Fir Drive, Edwards: Joseph and Lauren Dalfonso to Amanda Kruger, $278,900.

2218 W. Chatsford Court, Peoria: Dominic J. Pisano and M. Noelle Natale Pisano to David A. Kubicki and Roberta V. Souza Branco, $297,500.

5207 W. Briarstone Drive, Peoria: Stephen C. Robertson and Robert J. Childs to Cartus Financial Corp., $315,000.

5207 W. Briarstone Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Shane and Lindsey Snyder, $315,000.

7512 N. Edgewild Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Mark Ferrill, $330,000.

6709 N. Grand Fir Drive, Edwards: Chad Durflinger to Roger D. and Phyllis D. Harlan, $330,000.

1227 W. Wexford Place, Peoria: Noah and Ashley Eubank to Cartus Financial Corp., $357,500.

3115 W. Boulder Point Court, Dunlap: Dean Custom Builders Inc. to Jamie Morgan, $363,000.

2302 E. Lake Ave., Peoria: Michael A. and Mary B. McGuire to Rusty and Darcy Gibson, $715,000.

6707 & 6715 N. Sheridan Road and 6706 W. Wilshire Drive, Peoria: Scott A. and Donna J. Siegrist to 6707 N. Sheridan LLC, $750,000.

8334 N. Bramberry Lane, Peoria: Kevin M. and Terri M. McGinty to Michelle L. Minor, $825,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

210 Tyler St., Washington: Elizabeth Elting to Dustin E. Essig, $80,000.

124 Old Mink Farm Road, Washington: Donald E. Jr. and Elner V. Mabee to Barry D. and Lisa L. Peckenpaugh, $82,000.

620 Joliet Road, Marquette Heights: Evert and Dorothy Hanson to McKinley M. Moton IV and Katie Stewart, $84,900.

609 Woodland Trail, Washington: Greg A. and Stacy E. Smith to Amy Jones, $86,000.

404 Wagner St., Washington: Melissa Lance and Derek W. Wright to Bradley Bernovich, $87,000.

418 Rosewood Drive, Washington: Austin Taylor to Bethany Shelton, $87,500.

1805 N. 11th St., Pekin: Dale Golden to Jacob M. Klein, $88,000.

801 Peoria St., Washington: Samantha Vogler to Matthew and Emily Whitmer, $89,900.

309 NW Madison St., Hopedale: Raymond and Naomi Hart to Teara Trout, $90,500.

1309 Highland Ave., Pekin: Mallory Oltman to Patricia L. Gardner, $92,500.

1009 Summer St., Pekin: Bethany I. Ruwe to Chelsey Downey and Andrew M. Sullivan, $95,000.

1501 Durham Drive, Washington: Driton Ramadani to Joshua M. Plice, $97,000.

208 Claremont Ave., East Peoria: Sarah N. Boehler and Shelly L. Katcher to Nicholas J. McCoy, $98,000.

201 S. West St., Tremont: Leland A. and Amy L. Remmert to Reyann N. Laurent, $107,590.

201 Meadowlark Lane, Washington: Dominic A. and Tammie L. Eppolito to Morgan Wiley, $108,000.

501 E. Jefferson St., Washington: Gerald W. Jr. and Kimberly K. Wienzierl to Amanda R. Plice, $115,850.

424 S. Locust St., Tremont: Ryan J. Jones to Collin S. Vonderheide, $116,000.

102 Brandy Drive, Mackinaw: Ryan D. Mulvaney to Connor J. Schone, $117,000.

1461 Valle Vista Blvd., No. 14, Pekin: Patricia J. Friedrich to Owen and Susan Sutton, $117,500.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Marilyn K. Hosier to Edward D. Allen, $123,334.

215 Devron Circle, East Peoria: Jeffrey A. and Carrie Arahood to Paige Scroggins, $124,900.

310 Radisson Road, Marquette Heights: Matthew J. and Sarah L. Bartlett to Clinton G. McCoy, $127,000.

503 Lincoln St., Washington: Dustin E. Essig to Samantha R. Vogler, $129,000.

341 Country Club Drive, Pekin: William B. Bradford to Earl Helm, $129,900.

2104 Dominion Ave., Pekin: Nathan M. and Janessa L. Busch to Madison T. Dunn and Austin J. Walschaert, $130,750.

2006 Sierra Drive, Pekin: Ronald A. Mendel to Samuel Gafford Jr., $132,000.

1315 Hilltop Drive, Pekin: Owen K. and Susan M. Sutton to Wayne and Wendy Adams, $135,000.

1221 Highview Road, East Peoria: Jerry W. Marshall to Kaitlynd E. Ball and Daniel W. George, $140,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Lyle E. and Karen L. Myers to Chester A. and Janet C. Bowman, $140,000.

233 E. Fernwood St., Morton: Christopher Schafer and Holly Olivorria Schafer to Hannah Roecker, $142,500.

1731 St. Clair Drive, Pekin: Steven J. and Michelle Haulk to Charlie and Michelle Neltner, $146,000.

13579 N. Manito Road, Manito: Dale F. and Billy J. Swearingen to Jimme G. Berry Jr., $146,250.

2314 Springfield Road, East Peoria: Tanya D. Gibbs to Jacob and Kaile Miller, $159,900.

907 E. Holland St., Washington: Joshua M. and Amanda R. Plice to Cory Spencer, $164,900.

1240 Hawthorne Ave., Pekin: Brian H. and Amy E. Frahm to Jake Himmel and Mallory Oltman, $167,000.

105 E. Jackson St., Morton: Frederick M. Barnabe and Kateah M. McMasters to Nathan A. and Rachel A. Eichhorn, $171,000.

1903 Vicksburg Court, Pekin: Jeremy Byrd to Kari M. Dorigatti, $185,000.

201 S. Kansas Ave., Morton: Brett and Heather Wiese to Eric J. Adele and Kathleen Agranbright, $189,900.

901 S. Main St., Morton: Clifford A. and Linda Hale to Brett and Christina Pond, $240,000.

151 Cracklewood Lane, East Peoria: Michael J. and Stacie L. Swingle to Curtis and Teresa Blackwell, $244,900.

1500 Calvin Drive, Washington: IUVO Constructum LLC to Brent W. and Ellie Skinner, $263,900.

1006 Summerset St., Morton: Sean R. and Kaylie N. Breaux to Daniel C. Antrim, $271,000.

261 E. Hazelwood St., Morton: David A. and Melissa R. Nicholson to William D. III and Jennifer L. Morton, $275,000.

104 Village Drive, Washington: Michael A. and Melissa A. Bare to Eric and Shelly Haahn, $292,500.

43 Kenton St., Mackinaw: Thomas A. and Ruth L. Keith to Dennis Flynn and Samantha Wolden, $315,000.

537 N. Missouri Ave., Morton: Robert W. and Anne E. Mayo to Kurt and Allison Hutchings, $329,000.

Fieldstone, Section 1, Lot 93, Tazewell County: Nathan A. and Rachel A. Eichhorn to Joseph N. and Jennifer L. Casabonne, $340,000.

1759 Kingsbury Road, Washington: Jason R., Joanne and Josie A. Hurdis to Matthew A. and Melissa A. Hathcock, $343,000.

1217 Linden St., Morton: Jay E. and Diane R. Holloman to Gregory Ziegler, $368,000.

108 Cherokee Drive, Groveland: Keegan and Cally Smith to Matthew Briggs and Christina Gillen, $415,000.

1513 Timber Trail Drive, Washington: Robert T. Kepperling to Richard J. and Gayle C. Tarkowski, $435,000.

1318 Coventry Drive, Washington: Jeffrey and Margaret Sutherland to Robbie L. and Bonnie K. Frakers, $520,000.

Lots 8-12, Hillcrest Subdivision No. 1, Tazewell County: Roland and Melody L.E. Campbell to Beck Oil Company of Illlinois, $579,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

109 S. Sunrise St., Roanoke: Smock Realty LLC to Taylor J. Crow, $80,500.

Part of Block 14, Gibson's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Willi and Peggy A. Pohlheber to Andrew W. Petrzelka, $83,900.

Unit B-1, Maple Corner Condominiums, Woodford County: David G. Burroughs to Barbara J. North, $83,900.

Lot 9, Sunnymead Addition, and part of Lot 2, Eureka: Matthew E. and Lena B. Wyss to Amanda E. Hoekstra, $86,000.

217 W. First St., Minonk: Reece J. and Sherrie Druery to Aaron W. Colglazier, $98,500.

502 W. Center St., Eureka: Joan E. Springer to Angel and Courtney Rivera, $130,000.

Lots 14 and 15 and part of Lot 16, Block 3, Original Town, Congerville: Andrew M. and Dawn L. Hoerr to Brian M. and Connie S. Craig, $150,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Jack D. and Peggy A. Carr to DSI Inc., $155,000.

916 Woodland Knolls Road, Germantown Hills: Anthony W., Dominic J. and Thomas W. Tracy to Todd J. Boettcher, $163,000.

464 Santa Fe Trail, Metamora: James H. and Luanna C. Fuchs to Evan L. Mellott, $188,000.

801 Schmitt Lane, Germantown Hills: Craig and Ellen Sams to Mathew G. and Katrina A. Sheets, $220,000.

312 Knollaire Ave., Metamora: Brian T. and Lori K. Callear to Cartus Financial Corporation, $265,000.

312 Knollaire Ave., Metamora: Cartus Financial Corporation to Matthew and Lauren Dickerson, $265,000.

1300 Butternut Court, Metamora: Jake A. and Leslie E. Mills to Zachary and Courtney Wallace, $287,900.

304 Somerset Drive, Metamora: Stephen M. and Barbara L. Joyner to Grizzly B. and Tara H. Parks, $292,000.

510 Mayfair Court, Metamora: Robert F. and Gloria F. Berg to Karin G. Kuby, $320,000.