HAVANA – April Burgett opened new boutique-style lodging July 1 in downtown Havana. She and her husband, David, spent months helping to transform the upper story of an old bank building along Main Street.

With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, it wasn’t the most prime of times to launch a new business, especially one reliant on travel. But if public response to Burgett’s enterprise is any indication, perhaps the time was right.

Both apartments at Historic Havana Lofts were booked every weekend the first month it was open, according to Burgett. Visitors came from Peoria and the Chicago area. They also came from Kentucky and Wisconsin and beyond.

"We just got started, so this is surprising to me," said Burgett, who also leads the local chamber of commerce. "I’m just giddy. This is what I wanted to do, host visitors to Havana, because I want them to see the Havana I see."

Compared to perhaps a decade ago in particular, downtown Havana looks pretty good.

The Mason County city of about 3,000 residents is nearing the climax of a massive downtown revitalization program that began about four years ago. It’s expected to result in about 30 completed projects and at least 18 new businesses downtown.

"People who had moved from here were used to the old Havana," Mayor Brenda Stadsholt said. "Now, they’re amazed."

At least one longtime downtown restaurateur appears to appreciate the effort. He also notices how the changes might affect his bottom line.

"I love it," said Todd Schaeffer, who owns Babe’s on Plum and Stag Tap, complete with new beer garden. "It feels like we’re finally getting enough things downtown where people will come.

"It’s been the first time in the 34 years I’ve been downtown that I felt like somebody was actually helping. I’m sure it’s not the first time, but it’s the most help I’ve ever felt like we’ve gotten and it’s the most teamwork we’ve probably ever had."

The team has included local government leaders, including Ron Hills, the late Havana economic-development coordinator. Also key was 353 Court LLC, a Pekin-based firm that specializes in downtown revitalization.

About $3.9 million in municipal funds has been spent on public infrastructure improvements and in grants to help pay for building renovations. Owners provide 25% of the renovation cost, and the city funds the rest.

The city expenditures were essential, according to Stadsholt.

"Our downtown was deteriorating. It was going to be dead," she said.

The municipal money comes from a downtown tax-increment financing district set to dissolve next year.

In TIF districts, property taxes set to go to various levy-assessing bodies are frozen. Subsequent increases in those taxes are diverted into a fund that can be used for projects that lead to area redevelopment.

On Main Street, the infrastructure expense is apparent. Polished concrete, including bump-outs with landscaping, replaced dodgy-looking crumbling steps that led from on-street parking to the sidewalk.

"It was bad," Burgett said. "There were no handrails to get up anywhere."

About 30% of downtown buildings needed significant repairs, according to a 353 survey that also reported about one-quarter of those buildings were vacant.

Now prevalent downtown are new boutiques that sell women’s clothing, home-decor items and gifts for weddings, bridal showers and newborn babies.

"The streets are full now," said Brenda Davenport-Fornoff, the city’s current economic-development coordinator.

Not all the new development is retail. Burgett’s lofts provide one example. New bed-and-breakfasts have opened or are under development.

Selling Havana as a multi-day destination appears to be the civic goal. Davenport-Fornoff cited as a template Galena and Princeton, smaller Illinois cities with active downtowns and nearby tourist attractions.

"What we are striving for is tourism, to make this community a spot where people want to come day-tripping," Stadsholt said. "Now they can sleep over. Now it’s no longer just day-tripping, it’s a mini-vacation."

The boutiques can be the focus of a womens’ weekend, according to Davenport-Fornoff. Travel itineraries that focus around local specialties, like birdwatching or hunting, can be customized.

Wineries and breweries in nearby Lewistown and Petersburg are accessible from a Havana base, Stadsholt suggested.

A craft brewery appeared to be imminent for Havana, too, Davenport-Fornoff said. But COVID-19 iced that idea for now.

Once the pandemic subsides and the downtown Havana wish list can be completed, a bakery also would be part of it, according to Stadsholt. So might a business that capitalizes on Mason County’s status as one of the country’s leading producers of popcorn.

As Schaeffer sees it, at least some form of a downtown renaissance might be ready to pop.

"I don’t know what the potential of Havana really is, but I think small-town America is kind of bouncing back a little bit," he said. "Hopefully, we can be at the forefront in this area for that."