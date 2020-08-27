DUNLAP — After collapsing with no pulse during a cross-country event, a Dunlap High School freshman was revived by three quick-moving observers, according to police and school officials.

Though still hospitalized Wednesday, the 14-year-sounded ready to return to normal, said Scott Dearman, superintendent of Dunlap School District 323.

"(He) told mom he wanted to get his books so he could get back to class," Dearman said.

Saturday, the high school’s cross-country team was having an intra-squad meet to prepare for the opening of competition this weekend. The event was at the track at Dunlap Valley Middle School, where the youth had run cross-country the past two seasons.

The teen had never shown any severe medical issues before, said Dearman, who was among the crowd at Saturday’s gathering. About 10:30 a.m., the freshman was running downhill, seemingly fine.

"He was doing OK, and then he fell," Dearman said.

After hitting the ground, he remained motionless. The middle school’s nurse rushed over, as did two runners’ parents who also work for the Peoria Fire Department. The trio quickly checked for vital signs, but the youth was not breathing and had no pulse, according to a report by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

From a nearby softball dugout, the three grabbed a portable automated external defibrillator (AED) to use on the teen.

"They had to shock him twice," Dearman said. "And he came back."

An ambulance took the teen to UnityPoint Health-Methodist, where he remained Wednesday. Dearman did not know the nature of the health issue that preceded the fall.

"For some reason, a medical condition arose," Dearman said. "The fall didn’t cause the problem. The problem caused the fall."

Recovering nicely, the teen likely will get to go home soon.

"He has to stay in the hospital for a couple more days for evaluation," Dearman said. "But, thank goodness, he seems to be doing well. Great kid, by the way."

