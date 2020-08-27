MACOMB -- A woman was injured Wednesday after the automobile she was driving collided with a semi-trailer truck west of Macomb, authorities stated.

The accident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on U.S. Route 136 east of Quail Walk Road, just outside Macomb city limits.

According to the Illinois State Police, a semi and a 2004 white Buick were eastbound on Route 136 when the truck changed lanes and struck the car.

The car driver, a 31-year-old woman from Colchester, was transported to an area hospital. The State Police did not detail the extent of her injuries.

The truck driver, a 70-year-old man from Marshfield, Mo., was cited for improper lane use.