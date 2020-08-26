LOWPOINT -- A Germantown Hills man was killed last weekend when his motorcycle ran off a Woodford County road, according to authorities.

The body of Phillip W. Force, 39, was found in a cornfield along Illinois Route 26 south of Lacon, about one-half mile north of Banta Road.

About 9 a.m. Aug. 23, a passing motorist noticed corn had been flattened, according to the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office.

He stopped to investigate and discovered a motorcycle a few rows into the cornfield. Force’s body was found a few feet from the motorcycle. The motorist alerted the sheriff’s office.

Force and his motorcycle apparently were southbound on Route 26 when they failed to negotiate a curve. The sheriff’s office believes it happened sometime overnight.

According to Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman, Force’s death appeared to be accidental. As of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was continuing to investigate the incident.