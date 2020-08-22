NORTH PEKIN — The body discovered Friday on state property on the east bank of the Illinois River has been identified as that of Philip M. Winger, 42, of Pekin, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley.

Winger’s body was discovered near the outlet of Lick Creek west of North Pekin on Friday evening. His body was not found in the water. He was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. Friday. His family has been notified of the death.

Because of the location and difficult access to the location where Winger was found, investigators and coroner’s office personnel were transported by boats operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the Fon du Lac Park District’s Marine Law Enforcement Unit.

After the investigation at the scene, Winger’s remains were transported by boat to the Mendenhall Park Public Boat Launch near Bartonville.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. No foul play is suspected.

This case is under investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.