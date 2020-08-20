BRIMFIELD — A Brimfield teen died in fiery single-vehicle wreck near the village Wednesday night.

Aaron Miller, 16, was identified as the victim of the accident, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Thursday afternoon.

About 9:15, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to a single-vehicle accident at U.S. Route 150 and Thousand Dollar Road, about two miles southeast of Brimfield. Deputies arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed in fire, south of Route 150, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Brimfield Fire Department extinguished the blaze. Inside the vehicle, firefighters found only one occupant: Miller, the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 p.m. .

An autopsy Thursday showed Miller suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and died instantly on impact, Harwood said. The fire did not contribute to his death, Harwood said. Toxicology testing is pending but will have no bearing on his cause of death, the coroner said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.